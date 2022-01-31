Creative Group Announces Acquisition of Strategic Meetings and Incentives

Creative Group, a full-service meeting, incentive, and recognition company, recognized as one of the most influential such organizations in the U.S. and Canada, acquires Strategic Meetings and Incentives, LLC, a meeting and incentive agency

SCHAUMBURG, III., Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Creative Group today announced that it has acquired Strategic Meetings and Incentives, LLC; a meeting, event and incentive agency based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its services spanned a broad spectrum, including creative design anchored in strategic meeting planning, event marketing, full-scale event production and on-site meeting management.

"The addition of Strategic Meetings and Incentives further strengthens our footprint in the telecommunications industry and the Southeast region of the U.S.," said Janet Traphagen, President of Creative Group. "Like Creative Group, Strategic Meetings and Incentives prides itself on developing strong relationships with its clients and responding to their unique priorities with solutions that are custom tailored to them."

The acquisition of Strategic Meetings and Incentives further delivers on Creative Group's strategy and operational plan to expand through acquisition and organic growth. Founded in 2001, Strategic Meetings and Incentives has been recognized for creating incentive travel programs and business meetings that captivate and motivate the audience while delivering on the client's business goals. Its Fortune 100 and 500 clients span industries from telecommunications to technology.

"I'm excited to have found just the right buyer, one whose approach to business and customer care mirrors ours. Aligning with Creative Group will allow us to provide our clients with more business solutions, greater buying power, and increased resources," notes Michele Hayes, President & Owner, Strategic Meetings and Incentives. "In addition, we can now offer our clients more robust sales incentive and channel loyalty solutions, complementing our current product offerings."

Creative Group, a Direct Travel company, is a full-service performance improvement company that delivers results by inspiring people to thrive. The company specializes in engagement, incentive and recognition solutions, and end-to-end meeting and event management. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honored with multiple Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the CMI 25 Award, which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S.

Creative Group was founded in 1970 and has served clients in technology, financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, automotive, hospitality and more. Employing over 170 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco (Emeryville), Detroit, Appleton, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada. Creative Group was acquired by Direct Travel in 2015. For more information about Creative Group, visit www.creativegroupinc.com

