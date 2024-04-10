Creative Dev Ventures acquires 189-acre parcel in Pembroke to Bolster Economic Growth and Deliver Dynamic, Attainable Housing Community

Project to create a livable mixed-use community with attainable housing and diverse commercial & entrepreneurial hubs

189 acres of land in Pembroke, Ontario to be transformed and promote community well-being and growth

TORONTO, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Creative Dev Ventures, an innovative land development company focused on intentional and purposeful design, announces the acquisition of 189 acres in Pembroke, Ontario – project known as Urban Edge – signaling a groundbreaking initiative to redefine the region's landscape.

Connected to the Trans Canada Trail, the site combines natural beauty with urban convenience, resulting in easy accessibility to The City of Pembroke. The vision behind Urban Edge is to build a community that offers diverse, attainable housing, including purpose-built rentals, recreational trail systems, parks and play spaces alongside commercial and entrepreneurial hubs.

"Through this development, we envision more than a cookie-cutter subdivision; we aim to cultivate a vibrant living space that fosters thriving lives, professional growth, and holistic well-being," says Carina Guzmán, CEO of Creative Dev Ventures. "Our commitment to community involvement is important to Pembroke's future, and the transformational impact this project will have to The City of Pembroke."

Ranked as the best place to live in the Ottawa Valley, The City of Pembroke, nestled along the Ottawa River, offers residents low cost of living with recreational advantages, a plethora of development opportunities and proximity to major employers in our nation's capital, making it the ideal community to live, work and thrive.

With a diverse portfolio across Ontario, Creative Dev Ventures focuses on community well-being through social cohesion, economic growth and stakeholder collaboration, prioritizing intentional developments that respect the community and environmental context, and provide solutions for today's housing challenges. Urban Edge is a real estate opportunity for Creative Dev Ventures to continue its mission to integrate nature, commerce and wellness, allowing residents to live, work and thrive in their communities.

Creative Dev Ventures continues to seek strategic partnerships and industry disruptors who are aligned with this transformative vision. Institutional, residential and commercial developers, as well as investors, interested in having a foothold in this vibrant project are encouraged to get in touch to explore how this vision works for you.

To learn more about Urban Edge in Pembroke, Ontario, visit creativedevventures.com/urban-edge .

About Creative Dev Ventures

Our mission at Creative Dev Ventures is to re-imagine communities with purpose at the forefront. With a focus on developing environments for people to connect, grow and thrive as a community, our impact is created by challenging the status quo of the development industry and creating modern developments that allow its residents to truly live, work, and thrive in their environments. For more information on our latest project in Pembroke, Urban Edge, and other work, visit creativedevventures.com .

