Creative Arts Financial delivers $10,000 to The AFC as part of GivingTuesday

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition of GivingTuesday, Creative Arts Financial is donating $10,000 to The AFC in support of those in the arts and entertainment industry who need assistance, especially during the pandemic.

Creative Arts Financial – a division of FirstOntario Credit Union – understands and embraces the unique needs of creative arts professionals, offering distinct products and services designed to meet the needs of this community. The AFC is dedicated to helping the same groups of people who are employed in the industry when it comes to their health, dignity and ability to work.

"We know The AFC is an important resource for those who are employed in the arts and entertainment industry and we also know this support means a lot to Creative Arts Financial members," said Lloyd Smith, CEO, FirstOntario Credit Union. "Taking care of our communities and giving back are core principles of our credit union and we want to make sure help is there when needed."

Both Creative Arts Financial and The AFC recognize that many people in the arts and entertainment industry can often deal with precarious work and uncertain situations at any given time. The impact of the pandemic has increased the need and number of requests for emergency assistance that The AFC has been called on to provide. The AFC depends on donations to be able to provide programming to Canadian entertainment professionals and Creative Arts Financial is giving back to bolster these supports.

This donation follows a $100,000 offering from FirstOntario that will be divided among local food banks across the province over the coming weeks, also part of GivingTuesday.

About Creative Arts Savings Financial, division of FirstOntario Credit Union

Creative Arts Savings Financial (CAF) was designed to offer financial services to meet the needs of people in the arts and entertainment industry. CAF thinks differently about you than banks do. We understand the industry and the people in it. Everyone is welcome to be part of CAF. We offer our members a full-service line-up, competitive products and rates, and a true family feeling. Learn more about us at creativeartsfinancial.com.

About FirstOntario Credit Union

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving Members for 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $5.7 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada's largest credit unions. Everyone is welcome to be part of FirstOntario for financial services including daily transactions, mortgages, lines of credit, loans and investments. FirstOntario profits are invested into the communities we serve through support for entrepreneurs, competitive rates and charitable pursuits including our award winning student nutrition program. Learn more about us at FirstOntario.com.

About The AFC

The AFC is the lifeline for Canada's entertainment industry. It is an expression of the community's good will, helping entertainment professionals when they are at their most vulnerable due to injury, illness or other personal hardship. All programs are focused on supporting the health and well-being of arts and entertainment professionals working in all aspects of film & TV, music, theatre and dance. To learn more about The AFC visit afchelps.ca.

