The last few months have forced Creativ Nation and the Sheraton to reinvent themselves. The two companies have chosen to work together on hybrid events allowing both a physical and virtual presence of participants. Thus, the studio has a fully customizable 24 x 64 in stage and several screens, including an 8 x 24 screen for the presentation of virtual participants.

"It is not because physical gatherings are limited that we can no longer experience immersive and unifying events. This is why we are proud to have created one of the largest multimedia production stages in the metropolitan region in one of our most beautiful event halls in Montreal." says Pierre Jean, President and CEO of Creativ Nation.

THE RETHINK EVENT

In order to present its new studio and its many features, Creativ Nation and the Sheraton organized an event last night for their clients and partners. The event, on the theme "RETHINK", was hosted by comedian and moderator Mario Tessier, accompanied by the musical talents of singer-songwriter Frank Julien. What will tomorrow's new normal be? How can we rethink human connections? What about commitment, performance and differences? These questions arising from the current preoccupations of leaders were addressed in an elegant mix of seriousness and humour by several inspiring speakers who allowed for exchanges with participants, both on site and live from the Web. This event, which served as a promotional showcase, will subsequently be offered to companies who wish to RERHINK things and engage in discussions with experts.

RETHINK PERFORMANCE: Dr. Amir Georges Sabongui - Psychologist, specializing in stress and burnout prevention, and leadership training

RETHINK DIFFERENCES: Marie Grégoire – Speaker, TV and radio host

RETHINK COMMITMENT: Dr. Sylvain Guimond - Expert and practitioner in the field of posture, biomechanics and sport psychology

RETHINK CONNECTIONS: Pierre Jean, CEO Creativ Nation and Manon Goudreault, President dada agency

Click here to access videos and photos

About Creativ Nation

Creativ Nation is a Laval-based company that has been a leader in the event industry for over 35 years. Their team is passionate about creative and immersive concepts for all types of events.

About Sheraton Laval

Renowned as a hotel and business centre in the Greater Montreal area, the Sheraton Laval evolves in an innovative and developing business context. As part of the Groupe Hôtelier Grand Château, it is an important economic player in its region and it is constantly seeking renewal opportunities.

SOURCE Sheraton Laval

For further information: Contacts: Anne Malenfant, Director of Business Development and Customer Relations, Creativ Nation, 514-990-9545 x 225; Morgane Leon, Marketing and Social Networks Manager, Sheraton Laval, 450-687-2440