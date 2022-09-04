QUÉBEC, Sept. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - On August 30, 2022 in Kuujjuaq, the Chairperson of the Kativik Regional Government, Ms. Hilda Snowball, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec's (SAAQ), Mr. Konrad Sioui, and the SAAQ's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Denis Marsolais, met to establish a new partnership to improve the service offer in Nunavik and better meet the needs of its residents.

Starting this fall, the SAAQ's mobile unit will be on site more often to offer services related to driver licensing, vehicle registration, and the evaluation of driver competencies.

To better prepare candidates to obtain a driver's licence and to encourage successful completion of the knowledge test, the knowledge test will be offered in Inuktitut. This meaningful gesture also enhances the language of the Inuit people.

The SAAQ is continuing to work on progressively increasing the number of services offered in Nunavik by dedicating a resource to road safety in Nunavik and the evaluation of competencies.

"I am happy to see the acknowledgment the SAAQ is giving to our requests by travelling to the territory of Nunavik for the first time. I am proud of this partnership that will offer services adapted to meet the needs of our region."

Hilda Snowball, Chairperson of the Kativik Regional Government

"I was strongly compelled by the requests made by the Kativik Regional Government and I see that the organization I preside, by committing to doing things differently, is showing that it cares about the issues experienced by Inuit communities. The regional government and all the citizens it serves deserve to receive public services that are adapted to the realities of Nunavik."

Konrad Sioui, Chair of the Board of Directors of the SAAQ

"I have had excellent discussions with the Chairperson of the Kativik Regional Government and her team. It is now up to us, as an organization, to do everything we can to adapt our services to the particular needs of Nunavimmiut."

Denis Marsolais, President and Chief Executive Officer of the SAAQ

