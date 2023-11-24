ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today concluded his participation at the 19th Canada-European Union (EU) Leaders' Summit in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, where he was joined by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Canada and the European Union have long shared a commitment to building strong economies that work for the middle class while standing together to address the challenges our world faces. This year's Summit was an opportunity to take important next steps to create middle-class jobs and opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic, and to build a stronger future for people everywhere.

It has been over six years since the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect and growing trade has supported businesses and communities across Canada and Europe. With increased European demand for clean energy, getting even more Canadian resources like critical minerals and hydrogen to European markets will continue to create jobs and growth for Canadians. At the Summit, the Prime Minister highlighted important progress on Canadian hydrogen exports bound for European markets. The Prime Minister also announced that Canada is facilitating the EU's purchase of De Havilland water bomber aircraft, supporting good jobs for Canadian workers who will build these aircraft and bolstering Europe's firefighting capabilities.

To deepen Canada and Europe's partnership to fight climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, the Leaders launched the Canada-EU Green Alliance. At the Summit, the Prime Minister welcomed the European Union as the newest partner in the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge. Pollution pricing remains the most effective, efficient way to fight climate change while supporting the middle class.

At the Summit, the Leaders also advanced shared work on addressing global challenges, from conflict to climate change. In the face of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister announced that Canada will deploy a Canadian official to the G7 Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform to help ensure Ukraine can rebuild. The Prime Minister also announced that Canada is donating additional small arms and ammunition to Ukraine, valued at almost $60 million and sourced from Ontario-based manufacturer, Colt Canada. The package, part of the $500 million in funding for military assistance announced in June, includes almost 11,000 assault rifles and machine guns, along with over 9 million rounds of associated ammunition.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister reiterated that Canada will continue to stand firmly with the Israeli and Palestinian peoples in their right to live in peace, security, and dignity, without fear.

At the Summit, Canada and the EU further deepened their commitment to harnessing the power of the digital space while protecting citizens. The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Canada-EU Digital Partnership, enabling Canada and the EU to work together to address new challenges in digital transformation. Canada will continue to increase collaboration under Horizon Europe, the world's largest research and innovation program, and the new Canada-EU Passenger Name Record Data Agreement will allow for pre-arrival risk assessments of travelers while upholding privacy protections.

The Leaders concluded the Summit with a joint Canada-EU statement.

"When Canada and Europe work together, we create good, middle-class jobs, we grow strong economies, and we make progress in the fight against climate change. Over the past two days, President Michel, President von der Leyen, and I deepened our partnership on growing a strong, prosperous future for people on both sides of the Atlantic, protecting the environment, supporting research, innovation, and more."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

At the Summit, the Prime Minister reiterated Canada's strong commitment to ensuring the full and effective implementation, and further expansion of our cooperation under the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) and the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA),.

In 2022, trade in Canada -EU combined goods and services reached a value of CAD $147.0 billion .

-EU combined goods and services reached a value of CAD . Canada and the EU continue to work together on growing strong, sustainable economies through the Canada-EU Enhanced Action Plan on Hydrogen, and the Canada-EU Strategic Partnership on Raw Materials

On November 17 , Export Development Canada and EverWind Energy reached an agreement in principle for a $125M loan to EverWind's Atlantic Canada hydrogen project, which will generate clean hydrogen for export to markets in Europe and domestic Canadian use.

, Export Development Canada and EverWind Energy reached an agreement in principle for a loan to EverWind's hydrogen project, which will generate clean hydrogen for export to markets in and domestic Canadian use. At the Summit, the Leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening our partnership toward the joint G7 aim of mobilizing $600 billion in financing through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, including the EU's Global Gateway initiative.

in financing through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, including the EU's Global Gateway initiative. Since February 2022 , Canada has committed over $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine . This includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, winter clothing, and more. Canada is also contributing to multinational efforts to train pilots and maintain and support Ukraine's F-16s.

, Canada has committed over in military assistance to . This includes Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms, M777 howitzers and associated ammunition, high-resolution drone cameras, winter clothing, and more. Canada is also contributing to multinational efforts to train pilots and maintain and support F-16s. Since late March 2022 , the Canadian Armed Forces has been assisting with the delivery of military aid for Ukraine within Europe from Canada and on behalf of our Allies and partners, sending over 14 million pounds of military aid.

, the Canadian Armed Forces has been assisting with the delivery of military aid for within from Canada and on behalf of our Allies and partners, sending over 14 million pounds of military aid. The G7 Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform (MDCP) was established to ensure close coordination among major donors and international financial institutions to help advance Ukraine's rebuild, and build industry capacity.

