Creating a destination community in Vanier

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - A signature gateway into Vanier is set to emerge with the start of construction on the latest development by Main + Main, in partnership with Equiton.

The commanding three-tower project is a mixed-use, purpose-built rental development that adds vibrant and much-needed housing to Ottawa's core. It will offer just over 1,000 residential units and over 20,000 square feet of neighbourhood-serving retail space on a four-acre site next to the Rideau River at Montreal Road.

Main + Main and Equiton break ground on a new three-tower rental development in Ottawa. Left to right: Fel Petti, Larry Gayne, Reza Ayel, Rick Iafelice, Jason Roque, Emily Roukhkian, Helen Hurlbut, Daniel Byrne, Chris Bartoffy, Kyle Wright (CNW Group/Equiton)

Phase 1, which saw its official ground-breaking on Oct. 7, is a 22-storey tower with 294 suites that range from studios to two bedrooms and include condo-like amenities to appeal to a large target market. Future phases are planned to be 28 and 32 storeys.

Special attention has been paid to creating a community atmosphere that promotes street-level connections, including the planned development of an 18,000-square-foot public park, an urban courtyard, city parkette and custom art installation with ground-level commercial opportunities throughout.

The timing for Phase 1 is well aligned with the revitalization of Montreal Road, which is set to re-open later this month, and the recent modernization of neighbouring Riverain Park — creating a neighbourhood that many will be excited to call home.

"Great things are happening in Vanier," says Jason Roque, CEO of Equiton.

The project is mindful of shifts in the way we live and work, offering multi-functional living that incorporates many break-out spaces and amenities, such as coworking hubs, a party room, a gym and outdoor living and entertaining. It also checks all the boxes when it comes to an active, urban lifestyle. There's plenty of parking, public transit is right outside the door and it's a location that can't be beat — 10 minutes to downtown and the ByWard Market, close to the Queensway and University of Ottawa and much more.

It also overlooks the Rideau River, with the buildings positioned to make the most of the water views. "It's not just three buildings; it's a lifestyle that's being built here, and a community," says Daniel Byrne, vice-president of Main + Main.

Now under construction, the project expects to welcome its first tenants in mid 2025.

About Main + Main

Founded in 2011 by Ottawa's Rick Iafelice and headquartered in Toronto, Main + Main is a multi-city developer with a broad portfolio. While development projects are tailored to their location and the strategic objective of the site, at its core, Main + Main focuses on high-rise, mixed-use, purpose-built rentals. Emphasizing quality and impeccable execution and delivery, Main + Main creates projects that tenants are proud to call home. Along with the Vanier development, Ottawa projects include 400 Albert and others under development.

About Equiton

Founded in 2015, Equiton is a wholly owned and operated Canadian company that focuses on providing high-quality, institutional-grade, private real estate investments. Our senior management team has an average of 25 years of industry experience and understands how to extract the most value from real estate with strong due diligence, transparency and governance. Approaching $1 billion in assets under management with over 7,600 investors and 120 employees, Equiton's exponential growth is driven by building a strong portfolio of real estate assets and increasing their value through active management. Visit Equiton.com for more information.

