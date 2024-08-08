Creating a Crispy Minis® Moon, on a Moonless Night? Enter Year 2 of "That's Crispy"!

Delicious or gluten-free, actress or astronaut – why not both? The brand returns with Annie Murphy to launch the next chapter of its crispiest campaign, reminding Canadians they don't always need to choose between this or that.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Crispy Minis brand and Annie Murphy are back with the second installment of "That's Crispy," a campaign rooted in encouraging Canadians to embrace the joy of snacking and liberate their crispy sides.

In Year 2, they'll be taking audiences to new astronomical heights and sending Annie where no actress has gone before – the moon! Impossible, you say? They say, "Watch me." Just like Crispy Minis snacks can be popped, never fried, and still taste so good, the brand wants Canadians to know they shouldn't have to settle for just one option.

Crispy Minis (CNW Group/Crispy Minis)

"What's crispy this time around, is the ability to do both without having to choose. Being sensitive AND a leader? That's crispy. Being an actress AND an astronaut? That's so absolutely crispy. With this new campaign, I'm hoping to encourage Canadians to embrace duality, as opposed to limiting themselves to checking just one box," shared Emmy Award-winning actress, Annie Murphy.

In Year 1, the campaign focused on introducing Canadians to what it means to be 'crispy' – that special feeling of just enjoying yourself, without holding back. Embracing the free spirit, flirtatious fun, and charming playfulness inherent in everyone. Now, the brand is demonstrating what's possible when Canadians embrace their crispy sides.

Breaking the Cosmic Mold: Bringing a Moon to a Moonless Night

To further celebrate this sentiment, the Crispy Minis brand decided to blaze a new trail among the stars and do the impossible – bring a 'moon' to a moonless night. On Sunday, August 4th, the New Moon meant no moon would be visible against the inky backdrop of the night sky in Huntsville, Ontario during the August long weekend. In response, the brand went to uncharted territory and created a bright and bold full moon using hundreds of drones, illuminating the moonless night.

"As we step into Year 2 of 'That's Crispy,' we're excited to show Canadians the amazing things that are possible when they allow themselves to have the best of both worlds, whether that be in life or with their snacks," shared Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "Crispy Minis brown rice cakes are surprisingly delicious, yet gluten-free and 70 calories or less per serving. It's a product that defies expectations – kind of like conjuring a 'moon' out of thin air!"

Launching this week, the campaign will include out-of-this-world moments with Annie Murphy across digital, social, TV and out-of-home. This campaign was developed with creative agency Behaviour and supported by public relations agency Edelman and media buying agency OMD.

Canadians can stay connected by using the hashtag #ThatsCrispy and tagging @CrispyMinis to share how they will be embracing their crispy side this year.

