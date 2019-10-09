Create Austin/Toronto: Canadian Music Publishers Association Brings Six Toronto Songwriters to Austin, Texas

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Music Publishers Association is pleased to announce that the first ever Create Austin/Toronto will take place between October 8-10, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Six Toronto songwriters have travelled to Austin to participate in Create Austin/Toronto which is being sponsored by the City of Toronto and the City of Austin as part of the Austin-Toronto Music City Alliance partnership.

As shown in our "Export Ready, Export Critical" study , export is driving growth for Canadian music publishers and is increasingly necessary in order to remain competitive in the international industry and to make sure Canadian songs are heard around the world.

During Create Austin/Toronto, the six Toronto songwriters will be writing together in an intensive three-day songwriting camp, as well as building key creative partnerships with the seven participating Austin-based songwriters curated by BMI Austin.

Participating Toronto songwriters include: Jessica Mitchell (Slaight Music Publishing), Terra Lightfoot (CCS Rights Management), Luke Doucet, (peermusic), Kiki Rowe (Sony ATV), Nathan Ferraro (Hyvetown Music), and Thomas D'Arcy (Arts & Crafts).

Participating Austin songwriters include: Ben Bazzrea, Jane Ellen Bryant, Gina Chavez, Carrie Fussell, Austin Gilliam, Terrany Johnson, and Walker Lukens.

"Building creative and business relationships is an important part of what makes Canadian music publishing a global success story,'' says Margaret McGuffin, Executive Director of the Canadian Music Publishers Association.

The Canadian Music Publishers Association acknowledges the support of the City of Toronto as well as the City of Austin.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

The Canadian Music Publishers Association represents music publishers by creating global business opportunities, and we promote our members' interests and those of their songwriting partners through advocacy, communication and education.

SOURCE Canadian Music Publishers Association

For further information: Lisa Fiorilli, Manager, Communication & Government Relations, Canadian Music Publishers Association, lfiorilli@musicpublishing.ca; 416-926-7952, http://www.musicpublisher.ca

Related Links

http://www.musicpublisher.ca/

