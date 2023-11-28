CRE Industry Leader ENCOR Advisors™ Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - ENCOR Advisors Canada Ltd., Brokerage ("ENCOR") is the first Canadian occupier-focused commercial real estate firm to attain ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2015 certification. This accreditation ensures clients receive comprehensive support throughout the negotiation process.

ISO Logo (CNW Group/ENCOR Advisors Canada Ltd., Brokerage)

From the onset of engagement and throughout the entire negotiation of contracts, ENCOR adheres to a custom ISO 9001:2015-compliant methodology. This multi-phased strategy secures superior outcomes for clients, fosters a culture of transparency, and ensures full disclosure. It effectively minimizes risk in office or industrial lease and sale transactions.

Mark Petznick, Principal and Executive Vice President at ENCOR, remarked, "As a boutique occupier-focused firm, we earn trust with exceptional service—not the 'IBM effect,' where names alone win business."

"Our ISO 9001:2015 certification attests to ENCOR's strong dedication to quality, now verified by an independent authority. It enhances our client-focused approach, introducing a recognizable standard that bolsters trust in our work and mission. Our goal remains steadfast: to safeguard our clients' rights, cut costs, and minimize risks."

A long-standing client with nineteen years of partnership and the Vice President at a prominent university stated, "ENCOR has always been an advocate for occupiers. But now, by integrating ISO into their playbook, they have taken their value and commitment to client protection to a whole new level."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a globally recognized standard that affirms ENCOR's commitment to excellence across all aspects of their operations. It is more than a mark of prestige. It directly translates into a culture of continuous improvement, supported by rigorous back-office organization, detailed record-keeping, strict confidentiality, effective management, robust data security, and clear communication.

David Hubel, President of Orion Assessment Services, audited ENCOR and awarded their certification. He commented, "The majority of people believe that ISO 9001 is a symbol that only signifies quality in manufacturing; however, it is equally relevant and important in the service industry."

In commercial real estate, trust and reliability are critical. ENCOR's ISO 9001:2015 certification reflects the firm's dedication to leading standards of professionalism and client care. It serves as an extension of the values that underpin ENCOR's operations, reinforcing their position as a model of reliability in the competitive industry landscape.

About ENCOR Advisors™

ENCOR is Toronto's leading independent corporate real estate firm dedicated to serving global occupiers with a strong emphasis on structured operations. It is the first Canadian occupier-focused commercial real estate firm to attain ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2015 certification. This ensures accountability and efficient processes remain top priorities in all activities. Occupier-focused, employee-owned, and results-driven, ENCOR's client-first philosophy inspires its employees to go the extra mile and drive ongoing success.

