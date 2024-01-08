Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP Welcomes Renowned Commercial and Securities Litigator Linda Fuerst as Partner

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP, a leading Canadian litigation boutique, is delighted to announce that Linda Fuerst, one of Canada's most well-respected litigators, has joined the firm.

Linda Fuerst Joins Toronto Litigation Firm, Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP (CNW Group/Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP)

Linda has an accomplished career. She began in criminal defence at the firm Cooper Sandler (while also appointed as a part-time Assistant Crown Attorney) until joining the enforcement branch of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). Following her stint as senior enforcement counsel at the OSC, including a secondment to the enforcement branch of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., Linda built a stellar career spanning over 20 years at Toronto litigation boutique Lenczner Slaght LLP. During her time at that firm, she became one of a select group of trusted counsel for high stakes securities and regulatory matters. In 2015, she moved to the global full-service law firm Norton Rose Fulbright where she gained further prominence for her deft handling of cross-border securities matters, including class actions, and complex and often highly sensitive internal investigations into potential corporate misconduct. Linda is recognized as one of the leading litigators in Canada by Lexpert, Chambers, Benchmark Litigation, The Legal 500, and Best Lawyers.

Linda will be joining her long-time friends and colleagues at Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP to help lead the firm to further success in its highly regarded corporate, commercial and securities litigation work and growing internal investigations practice.

"Linda's breadth of expertise in commercial and securities litigation and her impressive track record in high-profile cases will be invaluable to our firm and our clients," said Matthew Scott, Managing Partner.

Linda states that she is "honoured and excited to have the privilege of joining such a formidable team of advocates with such a stellar reputation."

