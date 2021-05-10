Crawford Technologies Partners with BlueRush to Introduce Video Bills and Statements

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Crawford Technologies , provider of innovative document solutions that streamline, improve and manage customer communications, and BlueRush, an emerging personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, are partnering to produce personalized contextual video bills and statements. Working together, the companies are introducing the industry's first ability to deliver personalized video bills and statements built from data contained in any transactional document.

The videos, whether informational, educational or marketing focused, provide answers to questions about financial records, account documents and other pertinent, targeted information. Personalized contextual videos can include items as complex as escrow letters, mortgage statements or insurance claims documentation. The customer experience is significantly improved by adding video media as a delivery option for transactional communications or as a detailed explainer video to reduce call center traffic.

"Advancing access to information beyond what is traditionally expected is a continued focus at Crawford Technologies, which makes our partnership with BlueRush particularly rewarding," said Ernie Crawford, president and CEO of Crawford Technologies. "To be able to mine relevant data from transactional communications and deliver that information via a personalized video platform further bolsters our mission as a company to make it possible for our customers to deliver documents in formats that are best for the individual recipients. It is a bonus that the videos can be accessible for people with disabilities."

"With this partnership, BlueRush and Crawford Technologies are providing greater access to clients who are looking for dynamic personalization and accessibility solutions," said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush Inc. "The partnership provides a substantial market opportunity for both organizations as businesses accelerate their digital communications strategies and look for solutions that will enable them to connect with their clients."

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video (IPV) platform that enables its enterprise clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interactions, creating new and compelling data-driven customer insights for a highly personalized customer experience.

The partnership is being discussed at Crawford Technologies' 2nd Annual Customer Communications Virtual Summit on Wednesday, May 5.

About BlueRush

BlueRush, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a leading SaaS company providing interactive and personalized solutions that focus on capturing and maintaining customer engagement. BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, an award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information, visit: www.bluerush.com.

About Crawford Technologies

Crawford Technologies develops solutions that help enterprises optimize and improve the secure and accessible delivery, storage and presentment of their customer communications. As an award-winning, global provider of products and services with over 1,800 customers on six continents, Crawford Technologies enables some of the world's largest banks, insurers, healthcare providers, utilities and print services companies to reduce costs, simplify processes and streamline mission-critical communications across all channels and in all formats. For more information visit www.crawfordtech.com or Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BlueRush Inc.

For further information: Steve Taylor, CEO, Tel: 416-457-9391, [email protected]

