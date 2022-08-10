Crawford Nickel Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Crawford Nickel Project, located in Ontario.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation during the impact assessment's planning phase. During the current comment period, which ends September 7, 2022, the public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by September 9, 2022, will be considered.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website (canada.ca/iaac) under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

The proposed project

Canada Nickel Company is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine and on-site metal mill, located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. As proposed, the Crawford Nickel Project would have a mine ore production capacity of 290,000 tonnes per day and a mill ore input capacity of 120,000 tonnes per day. The project would operate for about 41 years.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 83857.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected] or calling 343-549-3870.