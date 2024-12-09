Crawford Nickel Project Comments Invited on the Summary of the Impact Statement

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal impact assessment for the proposed Crawford Nickel Project, an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review and provide feedback on the summary of the proponent's Impact Statement . This document identifies the potential impacts of the project on the environment, as well as changes to health, social or economic conditions, and the measures proposed to mitigate them.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83857). The summary of the proponent's Impact Statement is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on February 7, 2025. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to participate in an information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the federal review process, the summary of the Impact Statement, and how to submit comments.

Thursday, December 19, 2024 , from 6:00 to 7:30 PM ET (bilingual)

, from (bilingual) Wednesday, January 8, 2025 , from 6:00 to 7:30 PM ET (bilingual)

For more information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage and click "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, contact IAAC using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the third of four opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and the public to comment as part of the impact assessment process for the project. Comments received during this comment period will support IAAC in the preparation of a draft Impact Assessment Report for the project and help inform the next steps in the project's review process.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #CrawfordNickel or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

Canada Nickel Company is proposing the construction, operation, decommissioning and abandonment of an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine and on-site metal mill, located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario. As proposed, the Crawford Nickel Project would have a mine ore production capacity of 275,000 tonnes per day and a mill ore input capacity of 120,000 tonnes per day. The project would operate for about 43 years.

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.