Crave Original Series YAGA Acquired by Sky for UK and Ireland with Additional Territories to Follow

– Crave's genre-bending mystery thriller, starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Noah Reid, Clark Backo, and Hudson Williams, heads to UK and Irish audiences –

– Produced by Front Street Pictures and Blink49 Studios, the series is distributed globally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company –

– Crave's first half-hour drama brings the myth of Baba Yaga to life in the series written and executive produced by Kat Sandler, based on her acclaimed play –

TORONTO, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Crave today announced that Sky has acquired YAGA for the United Kingdom and Ireland through a deal secured by Sphere Abacus. The announcement comes as Sky showcases the series – Crave's first, half-hour, original drama series – as part of its "Up Next" presentation today in London. Additional territory announcements are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

"YAGA is exactly the kind of bold, genre-defying storytelling that travels," said Justin Stockman, Vice President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Sky's decision to bring this series to audiences in the UK and Ireland speaks to the universal appeal of Kat Sandler's vision and the exceptional work of our cast and creative team. We look forward to sharing more territory announcements very soon."

Based on the hit play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as writer and showrunner, the Crave Original series reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga as a contemporary mystery thriller set in a small coastal town. Produced by Front Street Pictures and Blink49 Studios in partnership with Crave, YAGA is co-directed by David Frazee and Rachel Talalay. The series is executive produced by Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss, and produced by Charles Cooper.

YAGA follows Rapp (Noah Reid), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.

Distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, YAGA will be available as either four one-hour episodes, or eight half-hour episodes on Sky and other international broadcasters.

The Sky deal follows Bell Media's recent international sales momentum, including a set of deals for HEATED RIVALRY, the hockey-romance series that has become a worldwide sensation.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with a globally renowned slate of premium original series, HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. Crave is available directly to Canadians at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

SOURCE Bell Media

For more information: Maeve Lisle, [email protected]; Mary Costa, [email protected]