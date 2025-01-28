Crave Brings the Laughs to the Kingston Canadian Film Festival, Feb. 26 - March 2

– We're All Gonna Die's Jay Baruchel captured in conversation at KCFF25 –

– Alan Cumming stars in Michael Clowater's DRIVE BACK HOME –

– I Have Nothing's Carolyn Taylor chats about award-winning career and Letterkenny and Shoresy writers Allie Pearse and Olivia Stadler perform live at the Broom Factory –

– Stand-up star Jeremy Hotz celebrates 10th national tour at Kingston Grand Theatre –

KINGSTON, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Crave delivers a comedy lineup like no other at the 25th anniversary edition of the Kingston Canadian Film Festival (KCFF25), it was announced today. As KCFF's premiere media partner, Crave presents live discussions, stand-up comedy, and film and TV screenings, headlined by Jay Baruchel, host of the Crave Original series, We're All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel). KCFF25's comedy programming lineup features additional talent from Crave Originals I Have Nothing (Carolyn Taylor), Letterkenny and Shoresy (Allie Pearse and Olivia Stadler), along with Crave stand-up legend Jeremy Hotz. The world's largest all-Canadian film and cultural festival runs February 26 - March 2. KCFF25's full festival lineup is announced this Friday, January 31.

"I'm honoured and excited to finally get to come to KCFF," said Baruchel. "This festival has been very kind to me and my films have screened here since basically the beginning. I can't wait to hang in one of my favourite cities, in February no less, for a chat on Canadian film and TV, and maybe Les Canadiens aussi."

In addition to exclusively Canadian films, KCFF25 boasts non-stop Q&As, music, comedy, workshops, industry panels, and parties at venues including the historic Kingston Grand Theatre, the architecturally spectacular Isabel Bader Centre, local cinema treasure The Screening Room, and vibrant arts hub the Broom Factory, as well as multiple downtown bars and restaurants.

The 2025 Kingston Canadian Film Festival is presented by TD and Tourism Kingston. Major supporters also include Cogeco, Downtown Kingston BIA, ACFOMI, the Slaight Family Foundation, and The Norman and Margaret Jewison Foundation. Join the KCFF Circle of Supporters here or donate here.

