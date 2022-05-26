Cranson Capital Securities Announces the Launch of a $50M Offering for the Cranson Capital Real Estate Development Fund

TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Cranson Capital Securities Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its latest investment offering of $50 million for the Cranson Capital Real Estate Development Fund (the "Fund"). The capital raised will be invested in a diverse portfolio of real estate development projects including high-rise, mid-rise and low-rise residential buildings, as well as land entitlement and rezoning opportunities across Ontario.

Ontario is projected to grow by over 2 million residents over the next ten years, causing an increase in the demand for new homes across the province. The Fund was created for investors to capitalize on the opportunity to participate in the development of new housing. The Fund is led by Devon Cranson, President of Cranson Capital Securities, and Anthony Heller, President of Plazacorp, one of the largest real estate developers in Ontario. Mr. Cranson, states that the Fund can help address the growing demand for new housing in Ontario, "With Ontario's strong population growth over the next decade, the Fund will allow investors to be equity partners with experienced developers as they build new housing options." Mr. Heller added "Real estate development requires significant patient capital, the Fund allows investors to participate in the development process while benefitting from the success of the developers."

Real estate development is highly capital intensive, requires patient investment and willingness to sacrifice liquidity in exchange for strong returns. Cranson Capital has a long track record of creating investment vehicles with experienced developers to allow investors to benefit from being equity partners in real estate development projects. The Fund will allow investors to participate in a diversified pool of real estate development projects from a variety of developers.

Cranson Capital has a robust pipeline of projects ready for investment from its current group of development partners.

The Fund is structured to mitigate risks while providing strong returns over a long term. The offering includes Mutual Fund Trust units which are RRSP and TFSA eligible and open to anyone. It also features Limited Partnership units which are tailored for institutional investors and family offices. The offering is now open to investments with the first closing scheduled for the summer of 2022.

About Cranson Capital

Cranson Capital is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in Canadian Private Equity Real Estate. The firm's offerings include 20 active real estate projects, with a total completion value of over $3B. Cranson Capital is committed to providing investors with the opportunity to build wealth through long-term, private investments. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit cransoncapital.com.

Disclaimers

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including statements with respect to the Cranson Capital Real Estate Opportunities Fund, potential returns and appreciation of land values. All forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs as well as various assumptions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially. Neither The Real Estate Opportunities Fund nor Cranson Capital undertakes to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf The Real Estate Opportunities Fund except as may be required by law. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of The Real Estate Opportunities Fund.

