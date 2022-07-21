CRAKMEDIA EARNS GOLD AHEAD OF IKEA AND MASTERCARD AT THE INFLUENCER MARKETING AWARDS

It was for a positioning campaign for the BLUECHEW brand that the organization won this award.

Each year, the Influencer Marketing Awards celebrate effective, creative, and inclusive collaboration that connects brands and consumers.

The IMA's mission is to reward individuals, teams, and companies that have pushed the limits and offered excellence on every level over the past 12 months while delivering superior results.

Crakmedia has worked with BLUECHEW for nearly four years. This campaign aimed to make the brand shine while positioning BLUECHEW within the US market and putting forward their ED (erectile dysfunction) telemedicine services.

Many can pretend to have launched successful campaigns, but few can say they've succeeded in a context as complex, regulated, and sensitive as health services.

The judges shared numerous comments, each more complimentary than the last, regarding the team's exceptional and dedicated work for their platform. They have notably mentioned the sizeable challenge related to the campaign's topic and the usefulness of a brand ambassador.

The awards are worldwide and open to brands, agencies, creators, and technology providers.

M. Olivier Bourque, the company's VP Marketing, mentions: "We were beyond happy to be nominated besides huge brands such as Ikea and MasterCard. We are now even prouder of our team and its win ahead of those industry giants, especially when reading some of the judges' comments such as: 'Great planning resulted in very cool execution, going beyond just one-off efforts, which tends to happen with a lot of influencer campaigns. Impressive results.'"

For Crakmedia, it's a first award that means a lot for its platform. It is the beginning of a journey that, the organization hopes, will allow them to become one of the most important platforms allowing content creators worldwide to maximize their revenue.

About Crakmedia

Crakmedia is an international web marketing company based in Quebec City, Canada. They are industry leaders in performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization. Crakmedia Network's digital ads are seen up to 1,5 billion daily in more than 150 countries and territories.

Their areas of operation span from designing powerful digital content, campaign customization, website, and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buy, and ad brokering to web development.

