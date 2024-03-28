Crafty Ramen Takes National Ramen Day Very Seriously

Celebrate with free ramen deals and giveaways throughout the first week of April

GUELPH, ON, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen is on a mission to make their favourite day of the year your favourite day, too. Crafty, an Ontario-based brand reimagining the way we enjoy ramen, is celebrating National Ramen Day (April 4) throughout the first week of April, with noodle deals available in their restaurants and online market , social channels and pop-up giveaways.

Here's what ramen lovers, noodle dabblers, and future aficionados can expect:

It's the most wonderful time of the year! (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.)

Get one free ramen with every online order of four items or more ( April 1-7 )

) Get one free bowl of ramen with every restaurant purchase of one bowl and a snack ( April 1-7 )

) Win three months of free ramen shipped to you by keeping an eye on their Instagram and Facebook channels

and channels April 4 between 2pm and 5pm , get free ramen at pop-up locations in Toronto , including near Yonge-Dundas Square, Trinity Bellwoods Park and Liberty Village

"Growing up in Japan, ramen has always represented so much more than a meal to me; ramen is something people connect over, get comfort from, build their community and their home around," said Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen Co-Founder and Chief Crafty Officer. "Crafty Ramen is our way of bringing the significance of that experience to Canada, so on a day like this we gladly celebrate the simple joy that lives in a bowl of noodles, by sharing the warmth."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario, Alberta and Lower Mainland B.C., and available at grocery stores across Canada, Crafty Ramen's meal kits, frozen ramen, and subscription services offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2023 and featured in the 17th season of CBC's Dragons' Den , you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and frozen ramen shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

