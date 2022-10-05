Crafty Ramen Sets Up Shop in the Dragons' Den

Tune in October 27, 2022 on CBC to Watch Crafty Ramen Face the Fire

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen, a Guelph-based ramen restaurant and creator of unique at-home ramen meal kits, is set to appear on an upcoming episode of Dragons' Den airing October 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC.

Tune in to watch the Crafty crew cook up some fun in the Dragons' Den (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.) Check out the Dragons getting a taste of Crafty Ramen. (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.)

"Ramen is the ultimate Japanese comfort food, and when I first moved to Canada it was what I missed most about Japan – the feeling of 'home' I got from a simple bowl of ramen," said Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and VP of operations. "We opened Crafty Ramen in the hopes of sharing the experience of Japanese culture and comfort with Canadians, so being on a national show like Dragons' Den, with all of Canada getting a taste of Crafty, is really a dream come true."

Founded by Miki and Jared Ferrall in 2017, what began as a small ramen shop in Guelph, Ontario has since seen significant growth. In late 2019 the company opened their second restaurant in Kitchener, Ontario and quickly pivoted when the pandemic hit, launching an online market that delivers restaurant-quality ramen meal kits and pantry items Ontario-wide. They've also expanded through a number of retail partnerships and now have products available in more than 150 grocery stores throughout the province. The company plans to begin delivering across the country in the coming months.

"Facing the Dragons was an opportunity unlike any other," said Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen CEO. "It offered us a chance to reflect on who we are as a team, to think critically about our company and dig deep into our numbers with a panel of incredibly talented business leaders. Regardless of the outcome, their insight and expertise make our time in the Dragons' Den worthwhile."

Dragons' Den is filmed at the CBC Broadcasting Centre in Toronto and airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service. Tune in October 27 to watch the Crafty Ramen team cook up some of their most popular meal kits and prove to the Dragons that their restaurant-quality at-home ramen is as delicious as it is deal-worthy.

"We loved having the chance to cook for the Dragons and laugh with them over a bowl of ramen," added Jared Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and executive chef. "Those moments of enjoyment and connection over a good meal are what inspired us to open Crafty, and more than anything we're looking for a partner who is excited to help us reimagine ramen and expand this amazing community of noodle lovers."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering Ontario-wide and available at select grocers, Crafty's ramen meal kits, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations, grocery partners and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

SOURCE Crafty Ramen Market Inc.

For further information: Crafty Ramen, [email protected], (647) 627-6164