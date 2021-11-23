Crafty Ramen Opens First Production Facility, Expands Capacity and Distribution Capabilities

"To us, this new space represents endless possibilities," said Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and VP of operations. "It gives us the runway to push Crafty to new places and bring our ramen experience to more people. It also opens up opportunities for our team, giving them more avenues to learn and grow as we do."

In addition to supporting Crafty Ramen's ever-growing subscriber base, the facility will also serve as a new research & development test kitchen and marketing hub. The space can accommodate more than 50 people on production at a given time, enabling Crafty to better serve existing and future customers while opening new job opportunities to support local talent in the community.

The new facility has also freed up Crafty Ramen's Kitchener restaurant, allowing the company to reopen its dining room after nearly 18 months as an interim meal kit assembly area.

"Our quality, our creativity and our commitment to constant improvement live in everything we do, wherever we are," said Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen partner and CEO. "We're so excited to finally be taking our first major step toward large-scale delivery, with the ability to share the Crafty experience across Canada and beyond in the coming year."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering Ontario-wide and available at select retailers, Crafty Ramen's DIY ramen kits, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com.

