Crafty Ramen Opening First Toronto Restaurant Location

Husband-and-Wife founded noodle shop will soon be serving their house-made ramen on the Ossington strip

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen , popular Guelph-based ramen shop founded by husband and wife team Jared and Miki Ferrall, is bringing their bowls to downtown Toronto. Known for their unique take on classic ramen and their at-home ramen meal experience, Crafty Ramen's first Toronto restaurant location will open its doors on Thursday, March 16.

Crafty Ramen co-founders, Miki and Jared Ferrall, are bringing their ramen experience to the Ossington strip. (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.)

Situated at 217 Ossington Avenue, recently named one of the coolest streets in the world, the team's third noodle shop will share their unique house-made, locally influenced take on classic ramen in a space reflective of the warmth, creativity and care for which the brand has become known.

"A bowl of ramen is more than a meal — it's an experience of comfort and connection that lives at the heart of everything we do at Crafty Ramen," said Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and VP of operations. "We opened Crafty to create a space that feels like 'home,' where people can unwind and share their day over something warm and familiar. We're so excited to continue to grow our community and make Toronto our newest home."

After studying at Japan's Yamato Ramen School and dedicating several years to exploring ramen shops throughout Japan, Jared and Miki opened the first Crafty Ramen in Guelph, Ontario in 2017. They were inspired to share their love of ramen with their new community while creating unique dishes that represented both Japanese and local, Canadian flavour.

What began as a single mom-and-pop ramen shop has since become a name recognized nationwide thanks to their high quality, make-at-home ramen experiences. In the last year alone they have been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies and successfully landed a deal on CBC's Dragons' Den .

Now, with the opening of their third restaurant location, Toronto ramen-lovers (and noodle-curious) can get a taste of a Crafty Ramen bowl made fresh for themselves. The space serves as an homage to the shops Miki grew up with in Japan. Diners seated along the bar have a full view of the open kitchen and are encouraged to watch and learn, while the narrow intimacy invites everyone inside to engage in the cooking experience as their meals are prepared.

The closeness of the space also allows guests to enjoy the interior 'craftiness' of the restaurant's decor. Two back walls are covered in an intricate Japanese pop culture collage, assembled by hand by Miki herself, while the adjoining wall is made to recreate the feel of an open-air ramen stall, with an awning overhanging the seating area and a mural hand painted by a local artist. Every aspect of the design sets the tone for a space alive with fun, care, creativity and appreciation for the full ramen experience.

The new restaurant will also include a mini-market at the front of the shop so that guests can easily grab from an array of Asian-inspired products made by other local small businesses, along with Crafty Ramen's own make-at-home meals and sauces — and soon an exciting new frozen ramen product launching in the coming weeks.

craftyramen.com

@crafty_ramen

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and coming soon to Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario and Lower Mainland B.C., and soon to be available at grocery stores across Canada, Crafty Ramen's meal kits, subscriptions and pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2022 and featured in the newest season of CBC's Dragons' Den , you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

SOURCE Crafty Ramen Market Inc.

For further information: images or to request an interview, please contact Monica Narula at [email protected]