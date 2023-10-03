The company's second consecutive year on the ranking, placing 156 out of 425 businesses

recognized across the country

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen, a Guelph-based brand reimagining the ramen experience through restaurant, grocery retail and ecommerce channels, is thrilled to be named to the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year, placing 156 out of 425 companies listed.

Crafty Ramen named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking 156 out of 425. Pictured: Khalil Khamis, Miki Ferrall, and Jared Ferrall. (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.)

"We've moved so quickly to adapt and grow; this recognition is really a reminder to slow down and reflect on how hard we've worked, how far we've come and all the exciting possibilities ahead," said Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen CEO. "From opening our third restaurant location to launching a new frozen ramen product line in grocery stores coast-to-coast, everything we've accomplished is a testament to our inspiring team, and their wholehearted dedication to creativity, care, and the comfort a bowl of ramen can bring."

With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and downtown Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since it was founded by Miki and Jared Ferrall in 2017. After launching their at-home ramen meal kits and online ecommerce platform in 2020, the company has undergone significant growth, expanding their retail sales offerings and physical footprint with the opening of their newest location on Ossington in Toronto – all on the heels of a successful pitch on CBC's Dragons' Den. Now available in stores Canada-wide , their innovative frozen Heat & Eat ramen meals can be found in the aisles of major national grocers, including Sobey's, Rabba, Loblaws and Colemans.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking, first launched in 2019, that celebrates the boldest entrepreneurial achievements across the country. The list aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront, highlighting Canadian companies who demonstrate exceptional three-year revenue growth. A total of 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2023 winners is now available online and will be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

