CRAFTY RAMEN NAMED ONE OF CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES

The company ranks 148 out of 430 businesses recognized across the country

GUELPH, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen, an omnichannel brand reimagining the ramen experience through restaurant, grocery retail and ecommerce, is pleased to be named on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, placing 148 out of 430 companies listed.

Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and VP of operations (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.)

"After what has been both a challenging and rewarding few years it's truly an honour to have our hard work and persistence recognized. Our incredible team is really at the heart of our success; their unwavering commitment to quality, care and creativity make everything we do possible," said Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen CEO. "At Crafty, we believe in sharing a sense of comfort and connection through our food and we're so proud of this growing community we're creating."

With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since it was founded by Miki and Jared Ferrall in 2017. In 2020, Like many restaurants during the pandemic, Crafty pivoted to find a new way to get their restaurant-quality ramen home to their guests by developing an array of unique at-home ramen meal kits and pantry items. They have since grown the business considerably to include sales through both ecommerce and grocery retail channels, with products now featured in more than 150 partner locations across Ontario.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievements across the country by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. The list showcases Canadian companies who demonstrate exceptional three-year revenue growth, with a total of 430 companies earning a spot on this year's ranking. The full list of 2022 winners is now available online and will be published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering Ontario-wide and available at select grocers, Crafty's ramen meals, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Find restaurant locations, grocery partners and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

