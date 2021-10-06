Crafty Ramen Innovates Plant-Based Offerings, Expands Ontario Delivery

The new Vegan Mapo Tofu , priced at $16 per kit, is a ramen-inspired version of a popular Chinese dish. A spicy addition to their vegan offerings, the kits come with spicy braised tofu, vegan broth, spicy tare, noodles, bok choy, sesame seeds and ito togarashi (shredded red chili pepper), all pre-portioned, made fresh and packaged in-house. With both meat and vegan options available, each kit makes one bowl of ramen; they include simple instructions and are ready to eat in 15 minutes.

"The Mapo Tofu is one of the most requested bowls in our noodle shops. It was really important for us to add this dish to our DIY line-up so people could experience it at home," said Jared Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and executive chef. "As soon as you try it, you'll see why; it's a totally unique, complex, 'in your face' blend of flavours."

Crafty Ramen's meal kits, pantry items and Fresh Ramen Subscription service now ship to Kingston, Windsor, Lindsay, Chatham, and Peterborough areas, in addition to all of the GTA, Southwestern Ontario, the Golden Horseshoe, Collingwood to Barrie, Ottawa, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes and Prince Edward County.

"The Crafty meal experience isn't one you often find in many small towns in Ontario; we've gotten a lot of customer feedback to expand our delivery reach," said Khalil Khamis, Crafty Ramen partner and CEO. "We're not only growing the Crafty Ramen community, we're also making restaurant-quality ramen more accessible."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering Ontario-wide and available at select retailers, Crafty Ramen's DIY ramen kits, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative at-home cooking experience.

