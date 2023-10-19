CRAFTY RAMEN EXPANDS THEIR NOODLE EXPERIENCE INTO ALBERTA

Frozen ramen meals and more now available province-wide

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen, an Ontario-based brand reimagining the ramen experience through restaurant, grocery retail and ecommerce channels, is landing in Alberta in a big way. Offering an innovative take on traditional ramen, Crafty Ramen's frozen meals are now available for online ordering across most of the province including Calgary, Edmonton, Banff, Canmore, Red Dear, Medicine Hat, and at select grocery stores , including all Calgary Co-Ops and most Federated Co-Op locations across the province.

"Community and connection live at the heart of Crafty Ramen. Being able to bring all of Canada together over a bowl of ramen, and share the comfort that comes with that, is really a dream come true," said Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and VP of operations. "Our dishes are something we're very proud of – so much care and attention goes into making each bowl imaginative and memorable; we're so excited to continue to grow our community, and bring our uniquely Canadian ramen to Alberta."

Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year in 2023, and recognized nationally after a successful appearance on the 17th season of CBC's Dragons' Den , Crafty Ramen's commitment to quality and creativity has helped fuel their exceptional growth since the opening of their flagship restaurant in Guelph, Ontario in 2017, and the launch of their frozen ramen meal delivery service in 2020.

Now they're taking freezers and frozen aisles by storm – and can't wait to share their newest ramen innovation with Albertans. Ready in seven minutes, Crafty Ramen's frozen ramen combines each of their house-made ingredients in one solid 'puck' of ramen, frozen fresh to lock in flavour and form; all you need to do is heat and eat. Designed to fit right in a bowl, it's like taking a hot bowl of ramen from their restaurants, and putting it in the freezer. Ranging from $13 to $14.50 per single serving and featuring 10 chef-crafted meat or vegetarian options, a stovetop and a pot or a microwave is all that's needed to enjoy restaurant-quality ramen at home.

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario, Alberta and Lower Mainland B.C., and available at grocery stores across Canada, Crafty Ramen's frozen ramen, and subscription services offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2023 and featured in the 17th season of CBC's Dragons' Den , you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

