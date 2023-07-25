New chef-crafted ramen makes it easier to enjoy restaurant-quality ramen at home

GUELPH, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen , the popular Guelph-based ramen shop founded by husband and wife team Jared and Miki Ferrall, announces the expansion of their popular 'Heat and Eat' range with seven new flavours. The new chef-crafted offerings cater to a range of diverse taste preferences, including vegan offerings, while staying true to their mission of providing restaurant-quality ramen conveniently prepared at home.

Crafty Ramen Expands 'Heat and Eat' Frozen Ramen Line Up

Known for their innovative and locally-inspired take on classic ramen, Crafty Ramen takes pride in high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients while constantly seeking ways to elevate their offerings at their three Noodle Shops in Guelph, Kitchener and Toronto. Ready in 7 minutes, the innovative 'Heat and Eat' product combines Crafty Ramen's house-made ingredients in one frozen 'puck' of ramen – it's like taking a hot bowl of noodles right from the restaurant, and putting it in the freezer.

The expanded line up includes some of the most popular bowls in the Crafty Ramen Noodle Shops: Tokyo Salaryman in Chicken, Pork and Tofu, The Gryphon, Vegan Mapo Tofu, Big City Smoke and a special Kid's Ramen. These new offerings join the already successful line-up of The Northern Warmer, Kaizen Warrior Tofu, and Spicy Chicken Tantanmen, raising the 'Heat and Eat' menu to ten different options.

"A bowl of ramen is more than a meal, it's a feeling of comfort, connection and home," says Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen Co-Founder and Chief Crafty Officer. "Jared and I have always dreamed of sharing the Crafty experience, and that comforting feeling, in kitchens across the country. The expansion of our 'Heat and Eat' ramen lets us do just that in one of the most convenient ways possible."

The new 'Heat and Eat' offerings are now available to order on the Crafty Ramen website and in select grocers country-wide . It's the easiest way to get restaurant-quality ramen ready at home in 7 minutes.

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario and Lower Mainland B.C., and available at grocery stores across Canada, Crafty Ramen's new 'Heat and Eat' ramen bowl, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2022 and featured in the newest season of CBC's Dragons' Den , you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

