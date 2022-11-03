Crafty Ramen Expands Delivery to British Columbia

Ramen Meal Kits and More Now Shipping to Vancouver and Lower Mainland Area

GUELPH, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen , creator of first-of-its-kind restaurant-quality ramen meal kit, is excited to be bringing their unique noodle experience to British Columbia, just in time for soup season. Offering an innovative take on traditional ramen, Crafty Ramen's at-home meal kits , subscriptions, and gifting options are now available in more than 10 cities in the Lower Mainland area, including Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, Burnaby and Richmond, and coming soon to select grocery stores across the province.

Crafty Ramen's noods are on the move! (CNW Group/Crafty Ramen Market Inc.)

Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2022 and recognized nationally after a successful appearance on CBC's Dragons' Den , Crafty Ramen's commitment to quality and creativity have helped fuel their exceptional growth since the opening of their flagship restaurant in Guelph, Ontario in 2017, and the launch of their meal kit delivery service in 2020.

"We are reimagining what it means to enjoy ramen at home, and we can't wait to introduce B.C. noodle lovers to our unique Crafty flavour," said Jared Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and executive chef. "Each ingredient, from our broth to our noodles, is made in-house, and our recipes are influenced by our community – we are guided by Japanese ramen traditions, but the final product is truly Canadian."

Ready to eat in 15 minutes, Crafty Ramen's meal kits offer a simple, creative cooking experience . Featuring an array of meat and vegan options and signature bowls – including the Northern Warmer, Kaizen Warrior and Tokyo Salaryman – each kit contains pre-portioned ingredients made fresh and packaged in-house before being frozen for delivery. A single kit makes one large or two smaller servings and is perfect for any occasion (think: cozy date-night in, post-work comfort food, or some family fun in the kitchen).

Four kits start at $62 , with easy online ordering that allows customers to select their bundle size, kit type, delivery date and frequency. Updates are communicated through text or email, notifying customers when their order is on its way and at the door.

"Ramen is more than a meal, it's a feeling of comfort, connection and home – and that's what inspired us to create our kits," said Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen co-founder and VP of operations. "We've always dreamed of sharing the Crafty experience in kitchens across the country, and we're excited to finally be making our way to the West Coast. Vancouver is actually where I first met my husband, and Crafty co-founder, Jared. We're grateful for the chance to bring our feeling of 'home' to a place that's so special to us."

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph and Kitchener, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario and Lower Mainland B.C., and available at select Ontario grocers, Crafty's ramen meal kits, subscriptions and array of unique pantry items offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2022 and featured in the newest season of CBC's Dragons' Den , you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and explore the world of ramen, shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

