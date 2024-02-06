CRAFTY RAMEN CELEBRATES 7 YEARS OF MAKING NOODLE MAGIC

Special offers will be available in restaurants, retailers and online for a limited time

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Crafty Ramen, a Guelph-based brand reimagining the ramen experience through restaurants, retail and ecommerce, is marking seven years of bringing their Japanese-inspired, locally influenced ramen experience to life with special prices on their ramen offerings.

Crafty Ramen began as a single restaurant in Guelph, Ontario, and has evolved in a big way since then. Expanding with at-home ramen meal kits, country-wide delivery, two more restaurants , investment in ecommerce and retail, new product innovations like frozen ramen, and growth in major grocery stores across Canada – they are well on their way to becoming the household name for ramen in North America.

"When we started this journey seven years ago, we never could have imagined one day seeing our ramen in grocery stores and kitchens across the country," said Jared Ferrall, Crafty Ramen Co-Founder and Executive Chef. "With every step, we've learned and grown – as a business, as teammates, as people – and we don't plan on stopping anytime soon."

To celebrate this major milestone, specials will be available online, in-store and at all three Crafty Ramen restaurant locations. Here's the soup:

Tokyo Salaryman and Kaizen Warrior bowls served in restaurants will be available for only $10 , from February 12 to 25 .

, from . All online orders of Crafty boxes will be $10 off, and kitchenware bowls will be sold at $10 apiece, from February 12 to 25 .

off, and kitchenware bowls will be sold at apiece, from . Ontario retailers, including Longos, Fortinos, Summerhill Market, Market Fresh, Rabba and select Loblaws will offer promotional prices on Crafty's frozen ramen meals, throughout February.

"Ramen is a feeling of home for me, but when I first moved to Canada it was challenging to find outside of big cities – I felt a little lost without it. It's meant so much to see how Crafty has connected this growing community of ramen-lovers, and built greater awareness of Japanese culture," added Miki Ferrall, Crafty Ramen Co-Founder and Chief Crafty Officer. "So many Canadians have welcomed the Crafty experience into their hearts and homes; we're honoured to be at their tables,"

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario, Alberta and Lower Mainland B.C., and available at grocery stores across Canada, Crafty Ramen's meal kits, frozen ramen, and subscription services offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2023 and featured in the 17th season of CBC's Dragons' Den , you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and frozen ramen shipped to you, at craftyramen.com .

