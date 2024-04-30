Crafty Ramen Arrives at Walmart Canada, Introducing Restaurant-Quality Ramen Nation-Wide

House-Made Ramen is Now Accessible to More Canadians Than Ever Before

GUELPH, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - More Canadians than ever before are one grocery trip away from restaurant-quality ramen. Crafty Ramen, an Ontario-based brand reimagining the ramen experience with innovative restaurant, retail and online offerings, has announced it is now available at Walmart Canada. In the coming weeks, Crafty Ramen's restaurant-quality frozen ramen will roll out to more than 300 Walmart stores across the country.

"When I first moved to Canada, traditional, house-made ramen was a challenge to find, which as a newcomer looking to find my place, felt isolating. Crafty Ramen was our way of sharing Japanese culture and creating that feeling of home here," said Miki Ferrall, Co-Founder and Chief Crafty Officer of Crafty Ramen. "For Canadians across the country, Walmart plays an important role in their daily lives; that's why we're proud to be available in their stores across the country, making restaurant-quality ramen more accessible, growing our community and connecting more people to the comfort that lives in each bowl of our ramen."

Crafty Ramen's frozen ramen combines true convenience with restaurant quality. House-made ingredients are fresh frozen to lock in flavour and form, combining to create a whole meal that's ready in minutes and easily prepared in a microwave or on the stovetop. They will be available in three varieties at Walmart locations across Canada.

Spicy Chicken Tantanmen - Chicken Sesame Ramen

The Northern Warmer - Pork Miso Ramen

The Kaizen Warrior - Tofu Miso Ramen

For Canadians turning to the frozen food aisle for delicious, convenient meals with international flavours, they can find Crafty Ramen in three flavours in more than 300 Walmart stores across Canada this spring.

About Crafty Ramen

Crafty Ramen is ramen, reimagined. With restaurants in Guelph, Kitchener and Toronto, Crafty Ramen has been serving delicious, Japanese-inspired food to the community since its doors first opened in 2017. Delivering to Ontario, Alberta and Lower Mainland B.C., and available at grocery stores across Canada, Crafty Ramen's meal kits, frozen ramen, and subscription services offer a simple, creative, at-home cooking experience. Named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2023 and featured in the 17th season of CBC's Dragons' Den, you can find restaurant locations, grocery partners and frozen ramen shipped to you, at craftyramen.com.

