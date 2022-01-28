Provincial brand collective DLYS by ROSE LifeScience enters new partnership with local producer AMDJ-canna

HUNTINGDON, QC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributer and marketer, today announced a new partnership with micro-producer AMDJ-canna. The agreement allows products from the Abitibi-based family operated business to go to market under the Québec-exclusive brand DLYS — a collective of craft cannabis makers curated by ROSE.

This new partnership brings to five the number of cannabis makers to reach Québec shelves under DLYS in less than one year.

"It's incredible what's happening in this province," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "We're all working toward the same thing: better, more responsible cannabis for Quebecers, made and distributed at home, in Quebec. Thanks to the effort and quality from AMDJ, and the passion their family has, that's exactly what's happening. We can all take some solace in this."



AMDJ is operated indoors and managed out of Amos, in the Abitibi region. President Alain Blanchette and Director of Operations Dave Blanchette, say they are consistently evolving their growing techniques to increase cannabinoid rates and product quality, combining machine and hand trimming along with the use of high-end nutrients.

"This is a big moment for our business, our family, our team, and especially our first product under the DLYS brand. Being available to Quebecers right across the province is a true milestone in our company's young history," said Alain Blanchette, AMDJ-canna President. "Since the beginning, we've been dedicated to making this happen. The whole DLYS team believed in us, and we know Quebecers will too. It's a source of pride, which absolutely shows in our work."

DLYS Abitibi launches with its first strain 'Girl Scout Cookies', a product rich with trichomes and sweet and earthy aromas. Its THC levels are known for reaching above 20%.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

Under majority owner Pure Sun Farms, ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that Québec benefits from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the provincial market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offering on the Québec market. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About DLYS

The DLYS cannabis collective by ROSE LifeScience Inc. is a brand initiative which increases locally crafted options for consumers, while supporting community-based producers. ROSE's mission for DLYS is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities.

About AMDJ-Canna

AMDJ-canna Inc. is a family owned and operated indoor cannabis micro-producer located in Amos, Abitibi. Its local products are known for being high quality and the company's mission is to continually advance how craft cannabis is made in its home province of Québec.

SOURCE ROSE LifeScience

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Valentine Vaillant, VP, Marketing and Sales, [email protected], 438 989-6654