Frito Lay Canada is helping to expand the Women's Sports Foundation® capabilities and offerings in Canada to champion the joy that sports ignites in Canadian women.

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Cracker Jack, an iconic Frito Lay Canada brand that has been synonymous with sports for over 100 years, is welcoming a new member to its roster, Cracker Jill, to celebrate the many faces of women transforming Canadian sports today. For a limited time, Canadians will be able to purchase three different Cracker Jill designs in retailers coast to coast.

Cracker Jill® (CNW Group/Cracker Jill)

"Sports have the unique ability to unite cities, unite countries - it's so much bigger than a win or loss," said Christine Sinclair, Captain of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team. "And for young girls, it's important to have role models because it encourages them to dream. I was once that little kid watching sports, never really thinking pursuing a career in women's sport was a serious option until it became more publicized. I'm a firm believer that young girls need to see it to believe it."

Cracker Jill is part of a multi-year commitment appropriately named "PLAY LOUD", which uses the bold, joyful energy of Frito Lay Canada's iconic brands to amplify and celebrate Canada's world-class female athletes.

"Growing up playing soccer, sports has been an instrumental force in shaping the person I am today. It taught me the power of determination, teamwork, and most importantly, self-belief," said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foods Canada. "At the core of our PLAY LOUD campaign is the celebration of female athletes and the power they have to inspire us to dream big."

Empowering Girls and Women in Sport

To showcase this impact, Frito Lay Canada has partnered with the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), a non-profit that works to expand access and opportunities for girls and women in sport so they can play, compete and lead without barriers. Frito Lay Canada's sponsorship of WSF signifies a profound commitment to Canadians by fostering equality and opportunity for girls and women in sports. This builds on the current multi-year partnership between Frito-Lay and WSF in North America, where over $800,000 has been donated to date by Frito-Lay, Inc., helping them shape the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. With Frito Lay Canada's commitment and joint North American support, WSF is able to expand its reach within Canada.

"Thanks to Frito Lay Canada, the Women's Sports Foundation is thrilled to expand our thought leadership and expertise to Canadians," said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. "We at WSF know from our extensive research that it is critical for all girls and women to have access to the transformative power of sport. This latest partnership will allow us to inspire more girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life."

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood and Cheetos. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Quaker Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for the planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About The Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate and a catalyst. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we strengthen and expand participation and leadership opportunities through research, advocacy, community programming and a wide variety of collaborative partnerships. The Women's Sports Foundation has positively shaped the lives of millions of youth, high school and collegiate student-athletes, elite athletes and coaches. We're building a future where every girl and woman can #KeepPlaying and unlock the lifelong benefits of sport participation. All girls. All women. All sports ® To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit www.WomensSportsFoundation.org.

For media inquiries:

Jeene Sulaivany

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Jill

For further information: