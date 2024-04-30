MONTREAL, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - CQDM is proud to announce the funding of a collaborative research project to identify biomarkers and therapeutic solutions for diabetic kidney disease (DKD), one of the leading causes of kidney failure. This project, with a total value of over $9.4M, is made possible thanks to a $1.5M grant from the Quebec government (MEIE) awarded by CQDM, as well as a $2.4M financial contribution from Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche) and another $2.8M from the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, and nearly $2.7M from other sources, including Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Genomic Medicine at McGill University. This collaborative project, led by Dr. Brent Richards, Senior Investigator at the Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research (LDI), will involve the efforts of clinicians and researchers from the Jewish General Hospital's BioPortal platform and Roche.

DKD is a leading cause of kidney failure. Unfortunately, there are currently no effective methods for predicting and preventing it, which reduces the life expectancy of those affected. Current treatments target diabetes itself, only partially reducing the risk of DKD. When the kidneys fail, dialysis or a kidney transplant is required, which leads to a significant impact on patients' quality of life and on the Quebec healthcare system.

This project will collect and analyze genomic, proteomic and clinical data from thousands of diabetic patients from diverse backgrounds, to identify how genes and proteins influence the risk and progression of DKD. Using a combined genomics and proteomics approach, the results of this project have the potential to enable the identification of predictive biomarkers and innovative treatments for DKD. A unique, multi-purpose biobank for diabetes and DKD research will also be established at the Jewish General Hospital. By enabling open access to data, the project will benefit not only Roche, but also the entire research and healthcare ecosystem in Quebec and beyond.

"By encouraging collaborative research as we're doing today, we spur innovation to find new treatments for kidney diseases, for which effective prediction and prevention methods are lacking. Our commitment remains firm. We will promote therapeutic innovation to provide concrete solutions to health problems in Québec." says Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"CQDM is proud to contribute to this collaborative research project targeting diabetic kidney disease and would like to thank the partners involved in this project that is helping to facilitate biopharmaceutical innovation in the life sciences ecosystem. This groundbreaking project will enhance biomedical and pharmaceutical expertise and skills in Quebec." emphasizes Diane Gosselin, President and CEO of CQDM.

"Quebec's world-class research institutions, universities and hospitals, combined with a government that is dedicated to research and innovation, create an optimal environment for this collaboration," says Brigitte Nolet, President & CEO of Roche Canada Pharmaceuticals. "Through substantial funding and incentives like this one, in support of diabetic kidney disease scientific research, we are advancing innovation in medicine and striving for improved health outcomes tailored to each individual. Our collective experience, expertise, and resources will enable potentially groundbreaking science for patients and more resilient healthcare systems."

"The Jewish General Hospital's Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research is home to some of the world's leading medical researchers, like Dr. Brent Richards," adds Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the JGH Foundation. "Thanks to support from our generous donors we are proud to fund research that pushes the boundaries of scientific knowledge, and which could benefit thousands of patients in Quebec, across Canada and internationally."

About CQDM

Facilitator of biopharma innovation.

CQDM is a not-for-profit biopharmaceutical research consortium whose mission is to support and facilitate multi-stakeholder collaborative R&D aimed at accelerating the translation of innovative technologies into solutions that address unmet medical needs, while generating significant benefits for the Quebec and Canadian economy. For more information, please visit the website: www.cqdm.org

About Roche

At Roche, patients and science are at the heart of everything we do. Our passion for science and our commitment to relentlessly pursuing the impossible for patients have made us one of the world's leading pharmaceutical, in vitro diagnostics, and diabetes care management companies.

With our combined strength in diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, we're driving personalized healthcare forward, while ensuring we deliver meaningful benefits for patients and a sustainable healthcare system. Because we're committed to making quality healthcare accessible to everyone.

And we're adding our expertise in new areas, such as artificial intelligence, real world data collection and analysis and collaborating with many different sectors and industries.

Having the courage to reinvent ourselves and question the status quo is what patients and the healthcare system expect from Roche—and our commitment is as strong today as it was on the first day of our Canadian journey in 1931. Today, Roche Canada employs more than 1,800 people across the country through its Pharmaceuticals division in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as its Diagnostics and Diabetes Care divisions in Laval, Quebec.

For more information, please visit www.RocheCanada.com or follow Roche Canada on LinkedIn, or on Twitter @RocheCanada.

About the Jewish General Hospital Foundation

Since 1969, the mission of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation has been to advance healthcare and medical research for the people of Quebec by supporting Montreal's Jewish General Hospital. The Foundation provides essential assistance to the Hospital to enhance its extraordinary patient care, further scientific discovery, and acquire innovative medical equipment. We partner with inspired community members to implement a variety of fundraising initiatives to achieve the Hospital's ambitious goals.

About the BioPortal

The BioPortal's vision is to use advances in deep profiling of individuals, including genomics and proteomics to better diagnose and treat disease. BioPortal is an Open Science biobank that collects data and biological samples from participating consenting patients of the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal and shares this information with qualified scientists around the world, in academia and industry to fulfill its mission.

