CPRS National announces the winners of the 2020 Awards of Excellence
Oct 02, 2020, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2020 Awards of Excellence competition. This year's 68 Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners were selected as the best examples of Canadian public relations and communications out of this year's record breaking 192 submissions.
CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:
COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS
Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign
GOLD: Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority: Gordie Howe International Bridge - Community Benefits Plan
SILVER: NATIONAL Public Relations Inc. - Danone Celebrity Pancake Challenge
BRONZE: Waste Management of Canada Corporation - Waste Management's Battle Against Recycling Contamination - An Education Forum
Best Influencer Campaign
GOLD: BlueSky Communications - RBC Avion Creator Program
SILVER: North Strategic - Amex Business Edge Card Launch
SILVER: Swerve - Mattel Games Reconnect
BRONZE: Weber Shandwick - Canadian Tire 'Own The Water' Campaign
Best Integrated Communications
GOLD: The PR Department - Tabasco Seven Days of Eggs
GOLD: Sheridan College - Blown Away: Partnering on a Netflix Reality Series to Highlight Sheridan's Expertise in Glassblowing
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Moose Lake Campaign
BRONZE: Osteoporosis Canada and Edelman Canada - Bubl x David Dixon
Best non-profit/NGO Campaign
GOLD: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Soutenons les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal #TousenChoeurPCMR
SILVER: Edelman Canada - The Toker
BRONZE: Morin Relations Publiques - Accès aux soins de santé pour les femmes enceintes et les tout-petits de familles migrantes
BRONZE: Argyle Public Relationships - #OurHumanEnergy
Best Reputation Management Campaign
SILVER: FortisBC - Long-Term Crisis: Managing Communications through the Enbridge Pipeline Rupture
Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)
GOLD: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of Café in Canada
SILVER: North Strategic - Amex Business Edge Card Launch
BRONZE: Edelman - New Central Library Opening
Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ($10,000 – $50,000 CAD)
GOLD: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Soutenons les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal #TousenChoeurPCMR
GOLD: Paradigm Public Relations - Leading the Conversation During the Spring Home Buying Season: RBC's Annual Home Ownership Campaign
SILVER: Narrative - White Ribbon: Boys Don't Cry
BRONZE: Broad Reach Communications - Family Enterprise Matters
Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)
GOLD: PortsToronto -The PortsToronto Seabin Pilot Program
SILVER: BlueSky Communications - 2019 YAC Prime Study
BRONZE: Munro Thompson Communications Inc. - Iskwew Air YVR Launch Event
BRONZE: Proof Inc. - TikTok, but Don't Shock
Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Stop Bill 66
SILVER: Morin Relations Publiques - Accès aux soins de santé pour les femmes enceintes et les tout-petits de familles migrantes
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Moose Lake: Let's Cross the Finish Line Together
BRONZE: Randstad Canada - 2019 ESA Powerline Protection with Purpose
Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Paradigm Public Relations - The Museum of Outdated Technology
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Level Up 2.0
SILVER: Proof - Consumer Anti-Fraud Campaign
BRONZE: Argyle Public Relationships - Thank you Doctors: Celebrating 50 years of supporting physicians
Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Niagara Health - Niagara Health - Route NH
SILVER: Edelman Canada - The World's Most Uncomfortable Bed
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Hats for Hope
BRONZE: Edelman Canada - Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control Refresh
BRONZE: Canadian Patient Safety Institute - #ConquerSilence
Canadian Issues/Crisis Management Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Rogers Media - 'You People' – Managing a Cultural Conversation in Canada
GOLD: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Soutenons les Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal #TousenChoeurPCMR
SILVER: FortisBC - Long-Term Crisis: Managing Communications through the Enbridge Pipeline Rupture
Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Sheridan College - Blown Away: Partnering on a Netflix Reality Series to Highlight Sheridan's Expertise in Glassblowing
SILVER: The PR Department - Tabasco Seven Days of Eggs
BRONZE: Argyle Public Relationships - No More Eyescuses: Getting Ontarians to SEE the value of regular EYE CARE
Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Niagara Health - Niagara Health - Route NH Internal Communications Campaign
GOLD: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Lancement de Helix
SILVER: CAE - CAEagora: A major transformation of CAE Workspaces!
BRONZE: Sheridan College - You speak. We'll listen. Engaging students and faculty in the Key Performance Indicator (KPI) Survey
New Product or Service Launch
GOLD: The City of Red Deer - Blue & Black Cart Campaign
SILVER: Niagara Health - Niagara Health Engagement Network
BRONZE: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of Café in Canada
COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS
Best Multimedia Projects
GOLD: Paradigm Public Relations - The Museum of Outdated Technology
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Crunch, Crunch, Crunch: Communicating early introduction guidance of allergens to Canadian consumers
SILVER: Fraser Health - Improving Board Meeting Accessibility and Engagement using Facebook Live Broadcasting
SILVER: Hill+Knowlton Strategies - 2019 Summary Report
BRONZE: Administration portuaire de Montréal - À bon port
Best Publication
GOLD: Dynacare - Supporting Healthy Lives – The Inaugural Dynacare CSR Report
SILVER: Massy Forget Langlois relations publiques - Rapport annuel aux employés 2018
BRONZE: De Beers Group - Communications Toolkit
Best Research
GOLD: Ville de Montréal - Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent - Communiquer autrement : recherche collaborative sur la communication municipal
Best Special Events Projects
GOLD: Réseau de transport de Longueuil - Campagne « Prochain arrêt » Consultations publiques 2019
SILVER: Argyle Public Relationships - Agribusiness Trade Mission to Canada
SILVER: Weber Shandwick - Canadian Tire Christmas House
BRONZE: Alberta Blue Cross - The Wellness Summit
ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Agency Team of the Year
Proof Inc.
In House Team of Year
City of Red Deer, Communications & Strategic Planning
CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Niagara Health - Niagara Health - Route NH Internal Communications Campaign
About CPRS
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
