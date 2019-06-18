CPRS National announces the winners of the 2019 Awards of Excellence

EDMONTON, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The winners of 48 Awards of Excellence were announced at the 2019 CPRS National Awards Gala on June 17. Gold, silver and bronze award winners were revealed during the annual event, which celebrated the best work in Canadian public relations and communications, on the second night of the 2019 CPRS National conference, Evolving Expectations.

CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:

COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS – CANADIAN EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

Gold - Anstice Communications: Direct Energy Alberta Reputation Campaign

Gold - Narrative & Salesforce: FemaleForce

Silver - Argyle Public Relationships: Canadian Dietitians Unlock the Potential of Food

Bronze - Craft Public Relations: The Disruptors, Presented by Samuel Adams

Canadian Community Relations Campaign of the Year

Gold - Argyle Public Relationships: Hats for Hope

Silver - Insurance Bureau of Canada and Paradigm: Flood Factor

Bronze - Narrative & Salesforce: FemaleForce

Canadian Advocacy and Social Media Marketing Campaign of the Year

Silver - Canadian Patient Safety Institute: Canadian Patient Safety Week

Canadian Media Relations Campaign of the Year (Agency)

Gold - Craft Public Relations: Bill Nye and the Launch of Nintendo Lab in Canada

Silver - proof inc: My Heart Matters

Bronze - Craft Public Relations: GE Appliances: National Laundry Day 2018

Canadian Media Relations Campaign of the Year (Non-Agency)

Gold - BlueShore Financial: Be Richly Valued Campaign

Silver - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: Celebrating 50 Years of Animation Excellence with an Oscar Win

Bronze - City of Guelph: Victoria Road Recreation Centre grand reopening community celebration

Canadian Issues/Crisis Management Campaign of the Year

Gold - De Beers Canada Inc.: Preparing Employees and Communities for the Closure of Ontario's First and Only Diamond Mine

Silver - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: Responding to the Academic Strike of 2017

Bronze - Alberta Energy Regulator: Alberta Energy Regulator - Redwater Response

Bronze - Hydro One: Beaverbrook Vegetation Management

Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year

Gold - University of Toronto Communications: 2017 "Support the Report" campaign for Increased Federal Research Funding

Silver - Calgary Police Commission: Operation Deep Pockets: Getting the funding needed to keep Calgary safe

Bronze - Intellectual Property Institute of Canada: Creating a College for IP Agents

Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year

Gold - Dynacare, Dooley PR, Diabetes Canada Manitoba: Dynacare Organizes Manitoba's Largest Diabetes Wellness Initiative

Silver - Canadian Patient Safety Institute: Canadian Patient Safety Week

Silver - Sanofi-Genzyme Canada: Sanofi Genzyme: A Lifetime of Handshakes

Bronze - North West Local Health Integration Network: Picture Your Health: Your Future

Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year

Gold - Context: An Argyle Company: It's Time project: How to have meaningful conversations about new taxes in an affordability crisis

Silver - Insurance Bureau of Canada and Paradigm: Flood Factor

Silver - ruckus Digital: Planet Fitness Canada digital launch

Bronze - Hydro-Québec: Expédition électrON

Bronze - Great Value & ruckus Digital: Great Value: Building quality perception

CANADIAN INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS CAMPAIGNS

Gold - St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, Alexandria Anderson, Megan Bieksa, Agnes Bongers, Jessica Bonin, Maria Hayes, Lindsay Whelan: Repairing Trust and Breaking the Silence: Changing Attitudes on Violence Prevention in Health Care

Silver - Mastercard: Creating an Army of Employee Ambassadors: A Mastercard Internal Communications Program

Bronze - De Beers Canada: Preparing Employees and Communities for the Closure of Ontario's First and Only Diamond Mine

COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Best Special Events Projects

Gold - Narrative: Healing House

Silver - Dynacare, Dooley PR, Diabetes Canada Manitoba: Dynacare Launches Province's Largest-Ever Diabetes Wellness Initiative at Manitoba Legislature Event

Bronze – IKEA Canada with Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Québec City Story Opening

Best Multimedia Projects

Silver - Aviva Canada: #UndistractedDriving Campaign

Best Digital and Social Media Projects

Gold - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: 2018 April Fools' Day - Launching a Student Uniform

Silver - Alberta Energy Regulator: AER.ca Website Redesign

Best Writing Projects

Gold - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: Fifty Years at the Forefront of Teaching Art in Motion

Silver - Dalhousie University: Year of Belonging – Dal Magazine

Bronze - District School Board of Niagara: Fostering Equity and Inclusion in Challenging Times

Best Internal Publication

Silver - Horizon Health Network: The Horizon Star

Best External Publication

Gold - The University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine: Pathways: Homegrown Health

Best Annual Report

Gold - PortsToronto: PortsToronto Sustainability Report 2018

Silver – IKEA Canada with Hill+Knowlton Strategies: IKEA Canada, Summary Report

Best Research

Gold – McMaster-Syracuse Master of Communications Management: The stakeholder-communication continuum: An alternate approach to internal & external communications

Silver – Andrea Price, MCM, ABC: The Value of Internal Communication in Canada's Best Places to Work

Throughout Evolving Expectations 2019, the following Major and Special Awards were also presented:

Phillip A. Novikoff Memorial Award: Sarah K. Jones, APR, FCPRS, LM

Lamp of Service: Jane Adams, APR

Outstanding Achievement: Elizabeth Hirst, APR, FCPRS LM

Shield of Public Service: Cam McAlpine, APR

CPRS/CISION Student Award of Excellence: Taylor Fenn

Joan Hollobon Award: Michael Robinson



About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Dan LaBelle, Communications Specialist, Canadian Public Relations Society, 416-239-7034 ext 246, dlabelle@cprs.ca