CPRS National announces the winners of the 2019 Awards of Excellence

Jun 18, 2019, 09:30 ET
EDMONTON, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The winners of 48 Awards of Excellence were announced at the 2019 CPRS National Awards Gala on June 17. Gold, silver and bronze award winners were revealed during the annual event, which celebrated the best work in Canadian public relations and communications, on the second night of the 2019 CPRS National conference, Evolving Expectations.
CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:
COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS – CANADIAN EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year
Gold - Anstice Communications: Direct Energy Alberta Reputation Campaign
Gold - Narrative & Salesforce: FemaleForce
Silver - Argyle Public Relationships: Canadian Dietitians Unlock the Potential of Food
Bronze - Craft Public Relations: The Disruptors, Presented by Samuel Adams
Canadian Community Relations Campaign of the Year
Gold - Argyle Public Relationships: Hats for Hope
Silver - Insurance Bureau of Canada and Paradigm: Flood Factor
Bronze - Narrative & Salesforce: FemaleForce
Canadian Advocacy and Social Media Marketing Campaign of the Year
Silver - Canadian Patient Safety Institute: Canadian Patient Safety Week
Canadian Media Relations Campaign of the Year (Agency)
Gold - Craft Public Relations: Bill Nye and the Launch of Nintendo Lab in Canada
Silver - proof inc: My Heart Matters
Bronze - Craft Public Relations: GE Appliances: National Laundry Day 2018
Canadian Media Relations Campaign of the Year (Non-Agency)
Gold - BlueShore Financial: Be Richly Valued Campaign
Silver - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: Celebrating 50 Years of Animation Excellence with an Oscar Win
Bronze - City of Guelph: Victoria Road Recreation Centre grand reopening community celebration
Canadian Issues/Crisis Management Campaign of the Year
Gold - De Beers Canada Inc.: Preparing Employees and Communities for the Closure of Ontario's First and Only Diamond Mine
Silver - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: Responding to the Academic Strike of 2017
Bronze - Alberta Energy Regulator: Alberta Energy Regulator - Redwater Response
Bronze - Hydro One: Beaverbrook Vegetation Management
Canadian Government Relations Campaign of the Year
Gold - University of Toronto Communications: 2017 "Support the Report" campaign for Increased Federal Research Funding
Silver - Calgary Police Commission: Operation Deep Pockets: Getting the funding needed to keep Calgary safe
Bronze - Intellectual Property Institute of Canada: Creating a College for IP Agents
Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year
Gold - Dynacare, Dooley PR, Diabetes Canada Manitoba: Dynacare Organizes Manitoba's Largest Diabetes Wellness Initiative
Silver - Canadian Patient Safety Institute: Canadian Patient Safety Week
Silver - Sanofi-Genzyme Canada: Sanofi Genzyme: A Lifetime of Handshakes
Bronze - North West Local Health Integration Network: Picture Your Health: Your Future
Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year
Gold - Context: An Argyle Company: It's Time project: How to have meaningful conversations about new taxes in an affordability crisis
Silver - Insurance Bureau of Canada and Paradigm: Flood Factor
Silver - ruckus Digital: Planet Fitness Canada digital launch
Bronze - Hydro-Québec: Expédition électrON
Bronze - Great Value & ruckus Digital: Great Value: Building quality perception
CANADIAN INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS CAMPAIGNS
Gold - St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, Alexandria Anderson, Megan Bieksa, Agnes Bongers, Jessica Bonin, Maria Hayes, Lindsay Whelan: Repairing Trust and Breaking the Silence: Changing Attitudes on Violence Prevention in Health Care
Silver - Mastercard: Creating an Army of Employee Ambassadors: A Mastercard Internal Communications Program
Bronze - De Beers Canada: Preparing Employees and Communities for the Closure of Ontario's First and Only Diamond Mine
COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS
Best Special Events Projects
Gold - Narrative: Healing House
Silver - Dynacare, Dooley PR, Diabetes Canada Manitoba: Dynacare Launches Province's Largest-Ever Diabetes Wellness Initiative at Manitoba Legislature Event
Bronze – IKEA Canada with Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Québec City Story Opening
Best Multimedia Projects
Silver - Aviva Canada: #UndistractedDriving Campaign
Best Digital and Social Media Projects
Gold - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: 2018 April Fools' Day - Launching a Student Uniform
Silver - Alberta Energy Regulator: AER.ca Website Redesign
Best Writing Projects
Gold - Sheridan College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning: Fifty Years at the Forefront of Teaching Art in Motion
Silver - Dalhousie University: Year of Belonging – Dal Magazine
Bronze - District School Board of Niagara: Fostering Equity and Inclusion in Challenging Times
Best Internal Publication
Silver - Horizon Health Network: The Horizon Star
Best External Publication
Gold - The University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine: Pathways: Homegrown Health
Best Annual Report
Gold - PortsToronto: PortsToronto Sustainability Report 2018
Silver – IKEA Canada with Hill+Knowlton Strategies: IKEA Canada, Summary Report
Best Research
Gold – McMaster-Syracuse Master of Communications Management: The stakeholder-communication continuum: An alternate approach to internal & external communications
Silver – Andrea Price, MCM, ABC: The Value of Internal Communication in Canada's Best Places to Work
Throughout Evolving Expectations 2019, the following Major and Special Awards were also presented:
Phillip A. Novikoff Memorial Award: Sarah K. Jones, APR, FCPRS, LM
Lamp of Service: Jane Adams, APR
Outstanding Achievement: Elizabeth Hirst, APR, FCPRS LM
Shield of Public Service: Cam McAlpine, APR
CPRS/CISION Student Award of Excellence: Taylor Fenn
Joan Hollobon Award: Michael Robinson
