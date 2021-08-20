CPP Investments to invest in Advanced Drainage Systems

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced today that it has invested US$350 million in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE:WMS), through the purchase of shares in a secondary transaction, increasing its total ownership stake in the company to 4.6%.

ADS is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. Founded in 1966, Ohio-based ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. ADS is the second largest plastic recycler in North America, processing more than 500 million pounds of plastic annually.

"ADS represents the opportunity to invest in a high-quality operator that is a leader in its field. The company's strong competitive positioning and runway for growth make it a good fit for our investment strategy," said Michael Koen, Managing Director, Head of Relationship Investments, CPP Investments.

Relationship Investments makes significant, direct minority ownership investments in public or soon-to-be public (pre-IPO) companies in developed markets of North America and Europe.

