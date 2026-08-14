CPP Investments Net Assets Total $863.6 Billion at First Quarter Fiscal 2027

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

Highlights:

Net assets increase by $70.3 billion

Net income of $60.2 billion

Net return of 7.5%

10-year net return of 9.4%

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) ended its first quarter of fiscal 2027 on June 30, 2026, with net assets of $863.6 billion, compared to $793.3 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The $70.3 billion increase in net assets for the quarter consisted of $60.2 billion in net income and $10.1 billion in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan (CPP). CPP Investments routinely receives more CPP contributions than required to pay benefits during the first part of the calendar year, partially offset by benefit payments exceeding contributions in the final months of the year.

The Fund, composed of the base CPP and additional CPP accounts1, generated a 10-year annualized net return of 9.4%. For the quarter, the Fund's net return was 7.5%. Since CPP Investments first started investing the Fund in 1999, and including the first quarter of fiscal 2027, it has contributed $609.3 billion in cumulative net income.

"Our investment portfolio remains well positioned to benefit from favourable public equity market performance, with meaningful contributions across our globally diversified portfolio," said John Graham, President & CEO. "This led to CPP Investments delivering its strongest quarterly investment performance in more than a decade. While a strong quarter is welcome, a single quarter isn't how we measure success. Our focus remains on delivering the long-term investment performance required to help sustain the Canada Pension Plan for generations of contributors and beneficiaries."

Performance was broad-based, with gains from across asset classes. Public equities generated strong returns, supported by resilient corporate earnings, strong performance in AI-related sectors and improving investor sentiment. Real assets, particularly energy, also contributed meaningfully, alongside steady gains in credit and positive contributions from external manager programs. Fixed income delivered more modest gains amid elevated bond yields and evolving expectations for monetary policy, while foreign exchange movements, primarily from a stronger U.S. dollar, further enhanced overall results. CPP Investments intentionally constructs a diversified global portfolio that is less concentrated than public market indices, supporting the Fund's long-term resilience.



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1The "base" CPP refers to the portion of benefits and contributions continuing at the rates used before January 2019; and the "additional" CPP refers to the additional benefits and the additional contributions that started in January 2019.

Performance of the Base and Additional CPP Accounts

The base CPP account ended its first quarter of fiscal 2027 on June 30, 2026, with net assets of $773.4 billion, compared to $712.9 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The $60.5 billion increase in net assets consisted of $55.5 billion in net income and $5.0 billion in net transfers from the base CPP. The base CPP account's net return for the quarter was 7.7% and the 10-year annualized net return was 9.5%.

The additional CPP account ended its first quarter of fiscal 2027 on June 30, 2026, with net assets of $90.2 billion, compared to $80.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The $9.8 billion increase in assets consisted of $4.7 billion in net income and $5.1 billion in net transfers from the additional CPP. The additional CPP account's net return for the quarter was 5.7% and the annualized net return since inception was 6.5%.

The additional CPP was designed with a different legislative funding profile and contribution rate compared to the base CPP. Given the differences in its design, the additional CPP has had a different market risk target and investment profile since its inception in 2019. As a result of these differences, we expect the performance of the additional CPP to generally differ from that of the base CPP.

Furthermore, due to the differences in its net contribution profile, the additional CPP account's assets are also expected to grow at a much faster rate than those in the base CPP account.

CPP Investments Net Nominal Returns1 (For the period ended June 30, 2026) Base CPP Five-Year 7.6 % 10-Year 9.5 % Additional CPP Five-Year 5.0 % Since Inception 6.5 %



1 After CPP Investments expenses.

Long-Term Financial Sustainability

Every three years, the Office of the Chief Actuary of Canada (OCA), an independent federal body that provides checks and balances on the future costs of the CPP, evaluates the financial sustainability of the CPP over a long period. In the most recent triennial review published in May 2026 (revised report), the Chief Actuary reaffirmed that, as at December 31, 2024, both the base and additional CPP continue to be sustainable over the long term at the legislated contribution rates.

The Chief Actuary's projections are based on the assumption that, over the 75-year projection period following December 31, 2024, the base CPP account will earn an average annual rate of return of 4.05% above the rate of Canadian consumer price inflation, known as a real return. The corresponding assumption is that the additional CPP account will earn an average annual real rate of return of 3.53%.

The OCA report provides forward-looking return assumptions and projected financial states for the base and additional CPP. The table below presents CPP Investments' historical net real returns, which reflect realized performance over past periods.

CPP Investments Net Real Returns1,2 (For the period ended June 30, 2026) Base CPP Five-Year 3.8 % 10-Year 6.6 % Additional CPP Five-Year 1.4 % Since Inception 3.2 %



1 After CPP Investments expenses.

2 The real return is the return after the impact of inflation, defined as the Canadian Consumer Price Index, is taken into account.

CPP Investments continues to build a portfolio designed to achieve a maximum rate of return without undue risk of loss, while considering the factors that may affect the funding of the CPP and its ability to meet its financial obligations on any given day. The CPP is designed to serve today's contributors and beneficiaries while looking ahead to future decades and across multiple generations. Accordingly, long-term results are a more appropriate measure of CPP Investments' performance and impact on plan sustainability.

Operational Highlights

Corporate developments

John Graham, President & CEO of CPP Investments, was named the 2026 Canadian Business Leader of the Year by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The award celebrates exceptional leaders who exemplify what it means to be a nation, business and community builder.

Appointed Geoffrey Rubin as incoming Head of Asia Pacific, in addition to his existing role as Senior Managing Director & One Fund Strategist. He succeeds Agus Tandiono who, after 12 years with CPP Investments, has decided to retire from his role as Senior Managing Director & Head of Asia Pacific. This change will be effective at the end of 2026.

Released additional portfolio-level disclosure on the climate-related characteristics of its portfolio, introducing a framework classifying the portfolio according to carbon intensity and transition governance indicators of portfolio companies. CPP Investments has reported portfolio carbon footprint metrics since 2018.

CPP Investments Insights Institute released a new report, Measuring What Matters: Evaluating the Total Portfolio Approach, examining how performance should be evaluated once risk choices, portfolio design and implementation are made explicit within a Total Portfolio Approach framework.

Board appointment

Welcomed the appointment of Elizabeth Cannon to the Board of Directors, effective May 26, 2026. Dr. Cannon has more than four decades of experience in academia and governance and is currently Professor and President Emerita at the University of Calgary.

First Quarter Transaction Highlights

Capital Markets and Factor Investing

Completed eleven co-investments alongside external fund managers, committing approximately C$1.2 billion across macro-themed strategies and equity trades in technology, financial and industrial sector opportunities.

Credit Investments

Invested US$100 million into a credit-linked note with Barclays Bank Plc, a leading global financial institution, for a diversified portfolio of corporate loans across geographic markets.

Invested €118 million in a senior first-mortgage loan secured by Capital Dock, a 217,000 square foot Class A office building located in Dublin's South Docklands. The property is owned by a joint venture led by Kennedy Wilson.

Committed US$88 million to purchase equity residuals in Element Fleet Management's Chesapeake IV program, which issues asset-backed securities backed by a portfolio of U.S. fleet lease receivables, alongside Blackstone. Based in Toronto, Canada, Element is a global leader in fleet management and intelligent mobility solutions.

Invested US$73 million in a synthetic risk transfer with a U.S. global systemically important bank, backed by a portfolio of U.S. subscription line facilities to large, diversified private equity sponsors.

Invested US$75 million in the Class A notes of a private financing structure backed by the General Catalyst Customer Value Fund, which finances customer acquisition costs for technology companies in the U.S.

Expanded an existing forward-flow agreement with Affirm, a leading U.S. payments provider with a broad merchant network, for a committed capacity of US$1.7 billion in outstanding loan portfolio balance.

Committed approximately €270 million to finance a portfolio of European corporate loans originated by an Ares Management fund.

Committed US$600 million-equivalent in a second separately managed account by TPG Asia Real Estate (formerly TPG Angelo Gordon), targeting real estate credit opportunities in South Korea.

Invested A$302 million (C$299 million) in the A$1.9 billion (C$1.8 billion) first-lien term loan supporting CC Capital and One Investment Management's privatization of Insignia Financial, a wealth management platform in Australia.

Invested an additional US$100 million in a synthetic risk transfer referencing a portfolio of non-bank originated agency residential mortgage warehouses, increasing our total investment to US$175 million.

Invested US$150 million in a delayed draw term loan facility supporting CoreWeave's deployment of AI compute infrastructure across four data centres in the U.S. and Canada through a special purpose vehicle.

Invested US$150 million in the preferred equity of Cerity Partners, a national registered investment advisor in the U.S.

Committed US$1 billion in financing to Blackstone Private Credit Fund, which is a U.S.-based investment fund focused on providing senior secured loans to large, performing companies.

Entered into a two-year forward flow commitment with Global Lending Services, a U.S. auto financing solutions provider, to acquire up to US$1 billion of auto loans.

Agreed to sell our remaining interests in a European non-performing loan portfolio to a newly formed joint venture between Arrow Global and Fortress Investment Group, generating approximately C$1 billion in net proceeds. Our original investment was made in 2017.

Private Equity

Committed US$85 million to acquire interests in three funds managed by Arcline Investment Management through a Stepstone-managed co-investment vehicle. Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on the industrial sector.

Invested US$15 million in Ollin Biosciences' Series B initial closing to support the development of OLN324, a potential treatment for diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Based in the U.S., Ollin Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Increased our investment in Beeline Medicines, a newly created biopharmaceutical company in the U.S. focused on developing new therapies for autoimmune diseases, by approximately US$11 million through a Series A extension, alongside Bain Capital.

Committed US$100 million to Francisco Partners Agility IV, a private equity fund focused on global technology investments.

Committed US$400 million to KKR Asian Fund V, a private equity fund focused on upper mid-market and large-cap buyout investments across Asia Pacific.

Committed approximately US$300 million to funds managed by Sequoia, including Expansion Fund II, Growth Fund XII, and Direct Investment Vehicle 2026. Sequoia is a multi-stage global venture and growth investor.

Committed an additional C$50 million to the Northleaf Venture Catalyst Fund III series, bringing our total commitment to Northleaf's Canadian venture capital and growth equity program to approximately C$240 million.

Committed US$124 million to a continuation vehicle managed by New Mountain Capital holding Azuria Water Solutions, a U.S. water infrastructure services provider.

Committed US$104 million indirectly in the acquisition of Zentiva, a leading European generics and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals company, alongside GTCR.

Invested US$100 million for a minority stake in Sealed Air, a U.S.-based leading global provider of food and protective packaging solutions, alongside CD&R.

Invested US$100 million in Accuity Healthcare, a leading provider of pre-bill, revenue integrity services to hospital and healthcare systems in the U.S. through a single-asset continuation vehicle managed by Frazier Healthcare Partners.

Committed US$50 million to Accel Core, which will invest in Accel's core technology sectors, expected to include artificial intelligence, security, developer tools, fintech , defense and software. Accel is a leading global venture capital firm.

, defense and software. Accel is a leading global venture capital firm. Sold our 2.5% stake in Planet Labs, a U.S. satellite imagery and geospatial data company. Net proceeds were approximately US$342 million. Our original investment was made in 2021.

Sold a diversified portfolio of 33 limited partnership fund interests in North American and European buyout funds to Blackstone Strategic Partners and Ardian, for net proceeds of approximately C$4.0 billion. The portfolio of interests represents various investments made in funds over the course of approximately 20 years.

Real Assets

Invested US$1.75 billion to support EQT's strategy to build AI Infrastructure, led by global data centre developer and operator EdgeConneX.

Formed a strategic partnership with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., a leading data centre operator in India. As part of the partnership, we will invest INR 40 billion (C$588 million) for an 8.2% stake in the company and we have allocated up to INR 30 billion (C$441 million) for a 48% stake in a joint venture to develop hyperscale data centre campuses across India.

Completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in Inkia Energy, Peru's largest power generation platform, at a total enterprise value of US$3.4 billion, alongside I Squared Capital.

Formed a South Korea hospitality partnership with BlueCove Investment, a Korean hospitality-focused asset manager. We have announced a KRW 500 billion (C$474 million) programmatic venture, in which we will hold a 95% interest.

Committed US$1.2 billion in financing to Caturus, an integrated natural gas and LNG platform in the United States, increasing our stake to 31%.

Invested €400 million for a significant minority stake in Proudreed, a high-quality, diversified portfolio and one of the largest last-mile urban logistics platforms in France, alongside funds managed by Blackstone.

Sold our 45% stakes in AMLI 3464 and AMLI Fountain Place, multifamily properties in the U.S. Combined net proceeds from the sales were approximately US$123 million. Our ownership interests were initially established in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Sold a 0.7% stake in Constellation Energy, a U.S.-based power producer, through a registered block trade for net proceeds of US$742 million. Our position was acquired through the sale of Calpine Corp. to Constellation in 2026, and we continue to hold a 1.3% stake in Constellation.

Sold our 72% stake in the Elephant Park U.K. build-to-rent portfolio with Lendlease, to Greystar. Net proceeds were approximately C$670 million. Our original investment in the portfolio was made in 2017.

Transaction Highlights Following the Quarter

Committed C$1 billion to acquire a majority stake in Tarchon, a 1.4 GW subsea electricity interconnector project between Germany and the U.K., alongside Elia Group's international development platform, WindGrid.

Committed US$100 million to a U.S.-based real estate property management business.

Invested C$95 million in a mezzanine loan secured by Starwood Capital's Italian logistics portfolio.

Committed US$200 million to Advent Mid-Market Private Equity SCSp, which will focus primarily on control buyouts in North America and Europe across the business and financial services, consumer, healthcare and industrial sectors.

Entered into an agreement to acquire LXP Industrial Trust, one of the largest portfolios of modern warehouse and logistics facilities in the U.S., in a transaction valued at approximately US$5.2 billion, in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management.

Invested in the mezzanine tranche of CIBC's commercial banking synthetic risk transfer, backed by a diversified portfolio of Canadian mid-market commercial loans.

Sold our remaining 10.1% stake in the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Germany retail platform, generating net proceeds of €75 million. Our initial investment was made in 2015.

Committed US$300 million to Balbec Capital's IGCF-VII, which will invest in asset-backed private credit opportunities across the U.S. and Western Europe, including residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights, consumer credit and commercial real estate lending.

Committed US$250 million to Carlyle Aviation Partners Fund VII, which acquires and leases commercial aircraft globally across the full age spectrum and invests in aviation debt.

Invested US$270 million to acquire limited partner stakes in funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners and Apollo through a secondary transaction. The portfolio primarily consists of buyout investments in North America and Europe.

Committed €250 million to Azora Southern European Opportunities Fund III, which will primarily focus on value-add opportunities in structuring undersupplied sectors such as hospitality and living across Spain, Italy and Portugal .

Committed €350 million to Aermont Capital Real Estate Fund VI. Aermont are a pan-European real estate manager, focused on operationally intensive sub-sectors with platform build-out capability, for long-term value creation.

Committed US$500 million to Apollo Investment Fund XI, which targets control-oriented buyout investments across North America, Europe and Asia.

Completed the sale of our remaining 8% stake in Elis SA through a block trade, generating net proceeds of approximately C$800 million. Our original investment was made in 2017.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2026, the Fund totalled C$863.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable United States safe harbors. All such forward-looking statements are made and disclosed in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of applicable United States securities laws. Forward-looking information and statements include all information and statements regarding CPP Investments' intentions, plans, expectations, beliefs, objectives, future performance, and strategy, as well as any other information or statements that relate to future events or circumstances and which do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts. Forward-looking information and statements often but not always use words such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions. The forward-looking information and statements are not historical facts but reflect CPP Investments' current expectations regarding future results or events. The forward-looking information and statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including available investment income, intended acquisitions, regulatory and other approvals and general investment conditions. Although CPP Investments believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. CPP Investments does not undertake to publicly update such statements to reflect new information, future events, and changes in circumstances or for any other reason. The information contained on CPP Investments' website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X are not a part of this press release. CPP INVESTMENTS, INVESTISSEMENTS RPC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, L'OFFICE D'INVESTISSEMENT DU RPC, CPPIB and other names, phrases, logos, icons, graphics, images, designs or other content used throughout the press release may be trade names, registered trademarks, unregistered trademarks, or other intellectual property of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and are used by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and/or its affiliates under license. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For More Information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]