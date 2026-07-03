CPP Investments Partners with EQT to Support Global Digital Infrastructure Growth

Investment taps into growing demand for hyperscale, cloud and AI-ready digital infrastructure

TORONTO, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced today it will invest US$1.75 billion (C$2.4 billion) to support EQT's strategy to build AI Infrastructure, led by global data centre developer and operator EdgeConneX.

"Demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate globally, fueled by continued cloud and AI adoption," said Max Biagosch, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Real Assets at CPP Investments. "Through this investment alongside EQT, we are increasing our exposure to a sector supported by durable, long-term demand drivers. EdgeConneX's scaled global platform, strong customer relationships and proven development capabilities position it well to help meet that demand while delivering long-term value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

This investment builds on CPP Investments' broader global digital infrastructure strategy, which is focused on scaling exposure to high-quality platforms in markets supported by strong long-term demand. CPP Investments' digital infrastructure portfolio includes investments and partnerships across major markets in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Founded in 2009, EdgeConneX operates a global data centre platform across 20+ countries, serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. The company has built a significant contracted capacity base and development pipeline across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Since EQT's acquisition in 2020, EdgeConneX has scaled its capacity by nearly 20X and plans to develop more than 10 gigawatts of additional data centres over the coming years.

The transaction has closed, following receipt of customary approvals.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2026, the Fund totaled C$793.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For more information: Steve McCool, Public Affairs & Communications, [email protected], Tel: +44 20 3947 3002; Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, [email protected], Tel: +1 416-523-8039