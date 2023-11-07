CPP Investments Completes the Sale of a Portfolio of LP Fund Interests to Ardian

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ) announced today it has completed the sale of a diversified portfolio of 20 limited partnership fund interests in mostly North American and European buyout funds to Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, managing or advising US$156 billion of assets, headquartered in France.

CPP Investments' net proceeds from the transaction, after certain costs and adjustments, were approximately C$2 billion.

"This transaction was undertaken as part of our active portfolio management activities. As a systematic buyer and seller in the secondaries market, we see this sale as an attractive opportunity to optimize the construction of our portfolio and to allow us to further support future investments," said Suyi Kim, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Private Equity, CPP Investments.

The portfolio of fund interests represents various commitments made by CPP Investments over the course of approximately 20 years.

