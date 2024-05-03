CPP Investments Commits US$450 million to Ontic, a Provider of Specialized Parts and Repair Services for Established Aerospace Technologies

LONDON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced it has committed US$450 million to support the continued growth of Ontic. CVC Capital Partners (CVC), Ontic's current financial partner, will remain invested in the business.

Ontic is a leading provider of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licenced parts and repair services for established aerospace technologies and is headquartered in the U.K., with operations in the U.S. and Singapore. Ontic manufactures and assembles a growing product portfolio of more than 8,000 flight-critical systems and products. The business' client base includes global aerospace leaders across both OEMs and aircraft operators.

"Ontic is a globally trusted aerospace partner, supporting and supplying established aircraft parts to the world's aerospace leaders. It is uniquely positioned to address the strong need for products and services necessary to extend longevity of existing aircraft fleets," said Hafiz Lalani, Managing Director, Global Head of Direct Private Equity, CPP Investments. "We look forward to working alongside CVC, a long-standing partner to CPP Investments, and the Ontic leadership team, to support the business as it aims to continue its current growth trajectory, while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

CPP Investments' Direct Private Equity (DPE) strategy is focused on assets and sub-sectors where we maintain competitive advantages including a strong track record, superior insights, and strategic partnerships to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns.

This transaction has been signed and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to complete by year-end 2024.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2023, the Fund totalled C$590.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or X @CPPInvestments.

