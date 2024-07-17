CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointments

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced today two senior executive leadership appointments.

Priti Singh is appointed as Senior Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective immediately. In this role she will be responsible for our global risk management functions, including incorporating risk perspectives into all investment and operational processes. She most recently served on the executive team as Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Capital Markets and Factor Investing.

Heather Tobin has been promoted to Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Capital Markets and Factor Investing, effective immediately. In this role, she will be responsible for leading the External Portfolio Management, Systematic Strategies, Investment Engineering & Analytics and Strategy, Risk & Operations groups. She was previously Managing Director, Head of Investment Portfolio Management in the Office of the Chief Investment Officer, responsible for active portfolio design and recommendations on investment signals. She will join the organization's executive team.

"These appointments position us well to continue building long-term value for the CPP Fund. Priti's leadership, knowledge of the Fund and experience in investment risk management have been valuable to the CPP Investments' senior management team – all attributes that position her well to step into the CRO role," said John Graham, President & CEO. "In addition, Heather's deep experience across multiple departments in the organization makes her ideally suited to take on expanded leadership roles. This promotion demonstrates the bench strength we continue to cultivate throughout the organization."

After more than 30 years in risk management, Kristen Walters will be leaving CPP Investments to be closer to home. Walters has made a significant contribution in establishing the CRO role as a standalone function and setting the enterprise risk strategy and we thank her for her service to CPP Investments.

