CPP Investments Announces Senior Executive Appointment

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ), announced today the appointment of Manroop Jhooty as Senior Managing Director & Head of Total Fund Management, effective immediately.

In this role, Jhooty will be responsible for the Total Fund Management department where he will lead the balancing and financing portfolio, which is invested in global public securities, as well as balance sheet management, tactical positioning, trading and portfolio design.

"Manroop brings strong leadership skills and a deep understanding of the design of our investment portfolios, which position him well to add significant value as part of our senior management team," said John Graham. "He will work closely with our Chief Investment Officer to ensure that the Fund's investing activities continue to collectively produce a total portfolio that will deliver maximized long-term returns without undue risk."

Jhooty joined CPP Investments in 2019 and since then has taken on progressively senior roles, most recently as Managing Director, Head of Exposure, Leverage and Liquidity Management. He has experience leading cross-Fund initiatives, such as convening a team to assess risks and prepare the organization for significant global or financial challenges. Prior to joining CPP Investments, he held various fixed income and credit trading roles with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He holds a BCom from McMaster University and an MSc from the London School of Economics.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 21 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2023, the Fund totalled $575 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter.

