CPP Investments Announces Chief Risk Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ), announced today the appointment of Kristen Walters as Senior Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer (CRO) effective January 9, 2023.

In this role, Walters will be responsible for the Fund's global risk management functions including leading the long-term strategy for effectively incorporating risk perspectives into all investment and operational processes.

"Kristen brings significant global experience as a Chief Risk Officer, including managing market, investment and enterprise risk across many geographies and investment types at leading financial organizations," said John Graham. "Her demonstrated ability to build and lead global risk teams, enhance risk and trading systems, and work across financial markets makes her ideally positioned to act as our CRO and to add significant value to our senior management team."

Prior to joining CPP Investments, Walters was the Chief Risk Officer at global asset management company Natixis Investment Managers where she was responsible for investment and enterprise risk management across approximately US$1.4 trillion in assets under management held through many asset classes. Prior to this role, Walters also held leadership roles in risk management at BlackRock, PIMCO and Goldman Sachs. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a Master of Business Administration degree from Babson College.

