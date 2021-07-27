MONTREAL , July 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following a recent report in Le Devoir newspaper concerning Argyle nursing home in Saint-Lambert, the CPM urges the Quebec government, its CIUSSS's and CISSS's to take immediate action regarding the serious acts and omissions committed in Intermediary resources (RI) and private residences for seniors(RPA).

Mistreatment, abandonment of patients, threats to families who dare complain, those are some of the troubling examples of situations reported to CPM concerning those premises. The philosopher Hanna Arendt once wrote that the worst thing is when violent or serious acts posed on human beings become the norm and become commonplace.

If, through its public institutions (Commissaire à la santé, Quebec Auditor general), the Quebec government is inquiring over public CHSLD, why can't he launch a full enquiry on those RI, RPA nursing homes ? Why can't he create user's committees in each and every of those nursing home? Where is the complaint commissioner with his or her power of initiative to act on those multiple reports from families? Where are the initiative actions that the complaint commissioner's office has under the law to act before the horror and negligence that is reported about some of these places? Will a new class action suit be necessary, this time targeting IRs and RPAs, wondered Paul G. Brunet, President of the CPM.

About the CPM

The CPM is a private, non-profit organization that has been defending and promoting, for more than 45 years, the right of all members of Quebec society, regardless of their age, illness or disability, their language, their ethnic group or their socio-cultural origin, to receive adequate care and services worthy of their condition and their needs.

The CPM's Board of Directors includes representatives from all over Quebec who are also motivated, in their region, by the defense of users' rights.

