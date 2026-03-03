CPKC sets new February monthly grain records

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has broken its February monthly record for transporting Canadian grain and grain products, moving 2.232 million metric tonnes (MMT) in February 2026. This new February achievement beat the previous tonnage record set in February 2021. Last month's 23,088 carloads also set a new February monthly record, beating the previous high set in February 2021.

"This is the second straight monthly Canadian grain record and it continues a strong start to 2026 as our railroaders work safely and efficiently with our supply chain collaborators to move a record grain crop across Western Canada," said Elizabeth Hucker, Vice-President Sales and Marketing Bulk. "Our investments in the grain supply chain, combined with our customers' new and upgraded grain-handling capacity, are moving more Canadian grain for export to markets around the world."

To begin 2026, CPKC set a new January monthly Canadian grain record moving 2.395 MMT beating the previous tonnage record set in January 2023. January's 24,688 carloads also set a new monthly record, beating the previous high also set in January 2023.

Through the first 30 weeks of the 2025-2026 crop year, CPKC transported more than 17.1 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products. These are the largest Canadian grain totals since the record setting 2020-2021 crop year. In addition, February 2026 also set a February carload and monthly tonnage record for the most total grain moved in Canada and the United States on the CPKC network with 46,896 carloads and approximately 4.501 MMT transported last month, exceeding the prior monthly records from 2024.

The volumes of Canadian grain and grain products moving on our railway in multiple weeks exceeded the average supply chain capacity targets outlined in our annual grain service plan. It is critical that all supply chain participants, including customer loading facilities and terminal operators loading grain into vessels at ports, operate at full capacity to sustain this strong momentum.

Effective crop year and winter planning and demand forecasting helps prepare the railway so that CPKC can serve the needs of its customers, and by extension, the broader economy. CPKC has outlined its Canadian grain service outlook in its annual plan available on cpkcr.com.

