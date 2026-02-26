CPKC announces filing of 2025 annual report on Form 10-K

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today that it has completed the filing of its 2025 annual report on Form 10-K, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. A copy of CPKC's 2025 Annual Report is available at https://investor.cpkcr.com/

Shareholders may request a printed copy of the complete 2025 audited financial statements, free of charge, by email to [email protected] or by regular mail to Shareholder Services, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, 7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E., Calgary, Alberta, T2C 4X9.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

