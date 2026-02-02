CPKC breaks January monthly Canadian grain tonnage and carload record

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has broken its January monthly record for shipping Canadian grain and grain products, moving 2.395 million metric tonnes (MMT) in January 2026. This January 2026 mark beat the previous tonnage record set in January 2023. January's 24,688 carloads also set a new monthly record, beating the previous high set in January 2023.

"By working closely with our grain customers and working efficiently with our supply chain collaborators, our railroaders have delivered record amounts of grain and grain products across Western Canada to start the year," said Jonathan Wahba, Senior Vice-President Sales and Marketing. "This performance and record volumes have been made possible through significant investment in the grain supply chain made by CPKC and our customers in new and upgraded grain-handling capacity and high-capacity hopper cars."

The noteworthy volumes of grain and grain products moving on our railway exceed the average supply chain capacity targets outlined in our annual grain service plan. It is critical that all supply chain participants, including customer loading facilities and terminal operators loading grain into vessels at ports, operate at full capacity to sustain this strong momentum.

Through the first 26 weeks of the 2025-2026 crop year, CPKC shipped more than 15.1 MMT of grain and grain products. These are the largest totals since the record setting 2020-2021 crop year.

Effective crop year and winter planning and demand forecasting helps prepare the railway so that CPKC can serve the needs of its customers, and by extension, the broader economy. CPKC has outlined its grain service outlook in its annual plan available on cpkcr.com.

