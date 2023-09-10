CPKC International at Spruce Meadows raises over $90,000 to support heart health in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is proud to have helped raise over $90,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute at the Spruce Meadows CPKC International Grand Prix held Sept. 10.

CPKC's Clear Rounds for Heart, an initiative of the CPKC Has Heart community investment program to support the heart health of people across North America, donates $10,000 for each clear round jumped, including those with time faults. Since its inception in 2014, CPKC's Spruce Meadows program has helped raise more than $2.6 million for heart health research and care.

Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CPKC International Grand Prix. (c) Spruce Meadows Media/Mark Sturk (CNW Group/CPKC)

Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CPKC International Grand Prix at Spruce Meadows on Sunday.

"Congratulations to Martin Fuchs and Leone Jei, every rider and the tremendous fans at Spruce Meadows for their contribution to our CPKC Has Heart program," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "CPKC has a proud history of working with Spruce Meadows to support the important work the team at the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta does every day. We are pleased to make this donation to advance the heart health of Albertans."

"We are grateful to CPKC for helping us to advance our Institute's mission with their ongoing support," said Dr. Paul Fedak, Director, Libin Cardiovascular Institute, an entity of the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services. "Proceeds from today's event will support critical infrastructure needed to advance our Precision Medicine Initiative, which aims to advance personalized and precise cardiovascular health therapies that harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Together, we can achieve tomorrow's healthcare today."

In addition, during the CPKC International at The Masters, CPKC donated to the Libin Cardiovascular Institute for each of those who participated in CPKC Has Heart activities, including Interactive Heart Model Building and hands-only CPR.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. CPKC Has Heart focuses on improving the heart health of adults and children across North America through partnerships, sponsorships, activities and contributions that fund cardiovascular research and the best equipment and care for cardiac patients. Since 2014, CPKC Has Heart has helped raise more than $36 million to heart health initiatives in communities across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can.

About Libin Cardiovascular Institute

The Libin Cardiovascular Institute is a joint entity of Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary that connects world-class cardiovascular research, first-rate patient care and education in Southern Alberta, serving a population of about two million. Our more than 1,500 members include physicians, clinicians and other health professionals, researchers and trainees.

SOURCE CPKC

For further information: CPKC, [email protected]; Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Dawn Smith, [email protected]