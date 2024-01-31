CPKC Announces 2024 Steam Tour Schedule Dates

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule dates for its historic Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour, which will kick off April 24 at the company's global headquarters in Calgary, Alta. and culminate June 4 in Mexico City. The tour will bring the story of CPKC's uniquely North American railway history and compelling future to life for rail fans and visitors as it travels across CPKC's network.

"Our combination on April 14, 2023, brought together two railroads with long and proud histories that together created the first and only railroad network connecting North America," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "This special cross-continental journey of the 2816 steam locomotive serves as a reminder of our past and a celebration of our future. We are excited to share this extraordinary experience with communities across our network as we mark the one-year anniversary of our CPKC journey. The Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour will be the first ever steam-powered passenger train in North America to traverse Canada, the U.S. and Mexico in a single trip."

The Empress 2816, a 4-6-4 Hudson-type steam locomotive built in 1930, will make 11 stops between Calgary and Mexico City:

Calgary, Alta. | April 24

Moose Jaw, Sask. | April 28

| Minot, N.D. | April 30

St. Paul, Minn. | May 3

Franklin Park, Ill. | May 8

| Davenport, Iowa | May 10

| Kansas City, Mo. | May 18

Shreveport, La.| May 24

Laredo, Texas | May 28

| Monterrey, Mexico | May 31

| Mexico City, Mexico | June 4

Public events will be held in multiple cities across the network, kicking off in Calgary on April 24. Steam tour events will be held in Moose Jaw, Minot, St. Paul, Franklin Park, Davenport, Kansas City, Shreveport, and Laredo. At these stops, the public will have the opportunity to see the 2816 up close, learn more about the locomotive and CPKC's history and enjoy the Puffer Belly Express mini-train, a quarter scale steam locomotive model. In Mexico City, the 2816 will be spotted for public display.

For more information and to view the full schedule, visit www.cpkcr.com/en/community/final-spike-steam-train.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

