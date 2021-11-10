CPhA announces Danielle Paes as Chief Pharmacist Officer

Danielle comes to CPhA from a clinical pharmacist role at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto. With previous experience in community pharmacy, industry and academia, she brings a unique, pan-Canadian perspective into the needs of pharmacists across the country. Danielle holds bachelor and doctor of pharmacy degrees from the University of Waterloo, and a bachelor of science in applied pharmaceutical chemistry from the University of Guelph.

"Danielle is recognized as a dynamic and forward-thinking pharmacist, committed to advancing her profession and the impact pharmacy professionals have on the lives of our patients," says Christina Tulk, CPhA Chair. "She brings a wealth of experience to CPhA and a passion for pharmacy that is truly inspiring."

As Chief Pharmacist Officer, Danielle will act as the spokesperson for CPhA, representing the pharmacy community and the association on advisory committees, at conferences, in the media and with a variety of other stakeholders and decision makers. She will spearhead many aspects of CPhA's new strategic plan, with a particular focus on enhancing engagement with pharmacists across Canada, addressing the mental health and well-being of the profession, and developing a vision for the future of pharmacy.

"I am excited to get to work and connect with my colleagues across the country, so that I can represent our national voice," says Danielle. "In this role I will be focused on ensuring that we have a strong connection with and focus on the front line, so that our diverse perspectives are clearly heard and can guide the decisions and discussions at CPhA."

Read Danielle's letter to the pharmacy profession and follow her on Twitter and Instagram (@CdnPharmChief).

